Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The pandemic made telemedicine an instant hit. Patients and providers are feeling the growing pains

By Hannah Norman
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHZcu_0b5XMhNU00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Crystal Joseph pays for two telemedicine video services to ensure that her small therapy practice in Silver Spring, Maryland, can always connect with its clients.

She’s been burned before. During one hours-long service outage of SimplePractice in late May, PsycYourMind, which offers mental health counseling and group sessions for Black patients, lost about $600 because of missed appointments. Livid, Joseph requested a small credit from the telemedicine service, which costs $432 monthly for her team of clinicians and trainees. SimplePractice refused, she said.

“What they offer is phenomenal, especially being founded by a therapist,” said Joseph, a licensed clinical professional counselor. “But with a private practice, if you don’t get paid, you don’t eat.” For some sessions, she was able to hop onto her backup, VSee, which costs her $49 each month. Some of her peers use Zoom. But even though Joseph keeps links to both her SimplePractice and VSee accounts in her email signature, a last-minute switch-up can feel messy for clients, and she never charges a no-show fee when it’s an “act of God.”

Major health systems, clinics and private practices alike pivoted swiftly to telemedicine when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nation to shelter in place and patients could no longer safely venture into health care settings. But the video services were not equally prepared for the titanic influx in users, said Kapil Chalil Madathil, an engineering professor at Clemson University who has researched how easy—or difficult—telemedicine platforms are to use. Video conferencing vendors, including Zoom, tech giants like Microsoft and Cisco, and a host of telemedicine startups absorbed an explosion of demand over the past pandemic months. PitchBook estimates that revenue from the global telehealth market will hit $312.3 billion in 2026, up from $65.5 billion in 2019. But beyond connectivity issues, some services seemed designed for dissatisfaction.

They required patients to download a desktop application or made them click through multiple steps to log in. “On an iPhone, I can click one button to see my grandkids,” Madathil said. “Can we not make telemedicine systems as easy as that?”

Providers often were locked in with telemedicine options from services they were already using—or what they could afford. Joseph was already paying SimplePractice to house her practice’s electronic health records, so moving to another platform would have been time-consuming and costly, she said.

Practitioners have depended on telemedicine to keep their businesses afloat in the pandemic, and Joseph plans to keep a portion of her sessions virtual. A one-stop shop for private practice clinicians, SimplePractice offers scheduling, an electronic medical records system and insurance claims filing along with its video services. The company said it hosted 17 million telehealth appointments last year.

“The expectations are rising,” said Diana Stepner, a SimplePractice’s vice president. “Individuals want screen sharing, they want grid views, so we’ve added new capabilities since the pandemic began and will continue to do so.”

Zoom became an overnight poster child for staying connected as employees in every line of business across the country worked from home. Its revenue jumped 326% in the fiscal year that ended on Jan. 31, 2021, over the previous year’s. Even before the pandemic, the Silicon Valley company offered a service tailored for health care practitioners that complied with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient privacy, and could be synced with Epic Systems electronic medical records.

“It was ‘all bets are off’ once the pandemic hit,” said Heidi West, who heads the health care division at Zoom. West pointed to the CARES Act and the loosening of telehealth regulations, which allowed doctors to be reimbursed for telemedicine at the same rate as for in-office visits.

UCSF Health, which had contracted with Zoom for virtual visits since 2016, gave every doctor and clinician a personal link for its video conference line and a separate virtual waiting room. Telemedicine calls for outpatient care within the San Francisco academic medical system spiked from 2% of visits in February 2020 to more than 60% by that April. Doctors were seeing patients—who often used their cellphones—in their homes, in parked cars and in one case on skyscraper scaffolding, where a construction worker stepped away for a quick doctor’s visit, said Linda Branagan, director of telehealth at UCSF Health.

Zoom is not immune to glitches, Branagan said, but it seems to bounce back faster than many other vendors and “recovers quite gracefully.”

UCSF surveyed its patients and found they were more satisfied with their video visits than their in-person ones. More than a year later, almost one-third of outpatient visits are still conducted virtually.

Elsewhere, the initial transition was rockier. Dr. James McElligott, who runs Medical University of South Carolina’s Center for Telehealth, said the hospital could not afford to upgrade its Vidyo conferencing system, so he opted for Doxy.me, which the center already used for research and had an easy-to-use interface.

“We were able to get clever, and many doctors really liked it,” McElligott said. The software has a waiting room from which patients can be transferred into virtual rooms with providers. The health system sent patients a text with a direct link for their appointments so that they didn’t lose time.

“But we couldn’t control quality or solve connectivity issues ourselves,” he said. “We did have a lot of patients who, despite it just being a link, were uncomfortable waiting.” That led to some patients abandoning visits, he added.

Doxy.me employed just eight people when the video telemedicine service saw an unwieldy increase in users in March 2020. For two weeks straight, the company signed up 20,000 new health care providers a day, said founder and CEO Brandon Welch, amassing a backlog of customer service inquiries. One day, Welch remembers, there was a 30-second queue for the website to load because so many people were logging on simultaneously.

“We hired anyone who could walk and chew gum at the same time,” joked Welch, noting that many of those early pandemic hires, largely tackling customer service, had been recently laid off from other industries, like restaurants.

Doxy.me automated the sign-up process as quickly as possible. The service ballooned from 80,000 users to 850,000 as it assembled a team of 120 employees. And it is still hiring. Doctors and clinicians can sign up for the basic HIPAA-compliant service—which includes audio, video and a patient waiting room—at no charge. But for enhanced options, like screen sharing or shared rooms, there’s a price tag of at least $29 a month.

For many doctors and clinicians, the move to virtual visits may be permanent, even with all the technical hiccups. A survey conducted by SimplePractice of over 2,400 clinicians in February found that 88% expected to continue offering a telehealth option.

Jessica Ehrman, a Santa Monica, California, therapist who plans to keep her practice fully remote, finds telemedicine much easier for scheduling, particularly for kids who have short windows of availability. Still, connectivity issues during that small time frame can tarnish the whole session.

“If you’re talking about deep childhood trauma—having your connection time out then? It’s really frustrating when we’re paying for a service,” said Ehrman, who has been suddenly dropped from sessions, experienced lags and even once saw back-end coding pop up in her provider portal. Like Joseph in Maryland, she uses SimplePractice through her agency and personally pays for Zoom’s HIPAA-compliant option to head off technical difficulties.

Despite the problems, few health care providers want to forsake the technology. “Video visits are cemented,” said Branagan. “I will never again have to have a conversation with a physician to convince them that you can do health care via video.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Telemedicine#Health Information#Fortune Daily#Vsee#Clemson University#Zoom#Pitchbook#Epic Systems#Ucsf Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cisco
Related
CollegesFortune

Colleges tap into stimulus funds to wipe unpaid fees for low-income students

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last Wednesday, Annissa Young owed Trinity Washington University $11,000. Today, she owes nothing. Young is among thousands of students whose colleges and universities have wiped their student account balance in recent months. Using pandemic stimulus...
RetailFortune

Lumber prices are down 68% — but there’s a catch

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On the wholesale side, the lumber bubble is entirely deflated. For the ninth consecutive week, the price that sawmills charge distributors is down. On Friday, that "cash" market price fell to $479 per thousand board feet, according to data provided to Fortune by Fastmarkets Random Lengths, an industry trade publication. That means the price is down 68% since its $1,515 all-time high in late May, and is lower now than its peak 2018 price.
Healthinformation-age.com

How telemedicine and AI can save time and money for healthcare providers

Maciej Malenda, head of partnerships at Infermedica, discusses how telemedicine and AI can help to save time and money within the healthcare sector. There’s no denying that Covid-19 has illuminated the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to the healthcare world. Not long ago, remote medicine was considered more hype than reality – but the pandemic propelled it into the spotlight. Telemedicine, which sits within the broader telehealth umbrella, increased healthcare access; one step on, AI-driven symptom checking has enhanced preliminary diagnosis and triage further.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Patient's point of view on the use of telemedicine in multiple sclerosis: a web-based survey

Neurol Sci. 2021 Jul 20. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05398-6. Online ahead of print. Restrictions in the access to healthcare facilities during COVID-19 pandemic have raised the need for remote monitoring of chronic medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis (MS). In order to enable the continuity of care in these circumstances, many telemedicine applications are currently tested. While physicians’ preferences are commonly investigated, data regarding the patients’ point of view are still lacking. We built a 37 items web-based survey exploring patients’ propensity, awareness, and opinions on telemedicine with the aim to evaluate the sustainability of this approach in MS. Analysing 613 questionnaires out of 1093 that were sent to persons with MS followed at the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Tor Vergata University, Rome, we found that more than half of respondents (54%) were open to having a televisit. Propensity toward telemedicine significantly depended on having a higher income (p = 0.037), living farther from the center (p = 0.038), using computer and tablet (p = 0.010) and using the Internet for other remote activities (p < 0.001), conversely it was not influenced by any specific disease characteristics (i.e. degree of disability). The main advantages and disadvantages of televisit reported by participants were respectively saving time (70%) and impossibility to measure physical parameters (71%). Although the majority of respondents are in favour of televisit, so far this approach is restricted to those displaying better socioeconomic conditions and higher familiarity with technology. Implications of the study are that telemedicine platforms should be better tailored to patients’ demands in order to spread the use of telemedicine, to enhance usability and to increase patients’ adherence.
Health Serviceshealio.com

VIDEO: Telemedicine changes face of care for IBD patients

In this video exclusive, Tina Aswani Omprakash, a patient advocate with ulcerative colitis, discussed how telemedicine changed patient care. Omprakash, who launched her blog Own your Crohn’s, won the Patient Voice award in 2019, one of several Disruptive Innovator awards given by Healio Gastroenterology to physicians or patients pushing the status quo toward the betterment of gastroenterology and liver diseases.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

How the Pandemic Empowered Patients

Making the most of advances in technology and following the data, Americans learn to trust themselves as much as their medical providers. Financial markets bewildered analysts the past year. Stock trading on apps and proselytizing on Reddit message boards created wild price swings and to-the-moon momentum for companies like GameStop, AMC Theatres and Hertz. But the disruption in equity markets also leveled the playing field, giving new power and influence to individual investors once reserved for powerful hedge funds and institutions.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

XRHealth And Reducept Offer Patients Virtual Reality Therapy For Pain Management

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announced today that they are working with Reducept to expand their offering to patients for virtual reality therapy for pain management. The virtual reality technology provides exercises that train people suffering from chronic pain on how to gain control over pain, potentially reducing the need for medication.
Health ServicesTimes Union

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Joins with Telemedicine Pioneer Plant Based Telehealth to Expand Availability of Lifestyle Medicine to Patients Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of lifestyle telemedicine service pioneer Plant Based Telehealth to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Patients under value-based payment models use most telemedicine, study shows

Telemedicine use reached its highest rates among patients in primary care organizations that were reimbursed under advanced value-based payment models compared to those reimbursed via fee-for-service, according to a JAMA study published July 16. Researchers examined the data of beneficiaries continuously enrolled in Humana's Medicare Advantage HMO plans offered from...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Differences in Utilization of Nonvideo Telemedicine Visits for Dermatologic Concerns in Underserved Populations During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Telemed J E Health. 2021 Jul 12. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0128. Online ahead of print. Background: Usage of telemedicine for virtual dermatology care during the COVID-19 pandemic on a national scale is poorly characterized, particularly for nonvideo encounters. Objective: We sought to compare utilization of telephone and asynchronous virtual care for dermatologic concerns 3 months before (December 2019-February 2020) and during the pandemic (March-May 2020) across patient populations. Methods: A retrospective study was performed using a national claims database with >280 million patients within the COVID-19 Research Database to identify monthly telephone and asynchronous virtual visits by diagnosis, age, income, and patient race/ethnicity. Results: Although overall visits for dermatologic concerns decreased by 27.2% during the pandemic, telephone and asynchronous visits increased significantly. Patients most likely to use telephone visits during the pandemic were of older age (relative risk ratio [RRR] = 1.043, p < 0.001), African American race (RRR = 2.03, p < 0.001), and household income <$29,000 (RRR = 1.51, p < 0.001). Limitations: Racial and ethnic data were available for 39.04% of patients and income data for 38.1% of patients. Conclusions: Underserved populations including African Americans, elderly, and low-income patients were more likely to utilize telephone formats during the pandemic. Further studies are needed to determine the reasons for these observed differences and whether there is differential quality between nonvideo and video telemedicine encounters to ensure that all patients are given equal access to the highest quality of virtual care.
Health Servicesuconn.edu

‘The Pause’ Helps Providers Process Patient Loss

When a patient dies in the hospital, those final moments of life are often physically, mentally, and emotionally draining for the health care providers involved. And sometimes the best way to handle that is to take a purposeful step back. That is, to take a brief moment of reflection —...
Healthehrintelligence.com

Elevating the Patient and Provider Experience

Improving the provider experience is converging with the other side of the coin — improving the patient experience. As consumers, patients are accustomed to digital conveniences, and they expect healthcare to follow. Last year, 40% more patients switched providers due to a poor digital experience. Rather than opposing forces, the...
Tennessee Stateprdaily.com

State and local governments require employee vaccinations, influencer marketing spending grows during pandemic, and TN hospital network defends patient lawsuits

The Walt Disney Company has announced the participating companies in its 2021 Disney Accelerator Program, a three-month membership program that Disney says is designed to promote the growth of innovative companies by providing them with access to Disney’s leadership team, a co-working space at Disney and more. The companies announced...
Healthbeckersspine.com

Cold treatment reduces opioid use, pain in total knee patients

A study found that preoperative cold treatment can reduce opioid intake and pain scores in total knee replacement patients during a six-week recovery period. The study, published in Arthroplasty Today, examined Pacira BioScience's iovera system in total knee patients who stayed at a hospital. Iovera treatment destroys tissue during surgery by applying freezing cold.
Healthtelecareaware.com

TTA’s summer #6: telehealth wars turn, mental health apps get $$, NHS England’s Sir Simon interviewed, Alcuris’ cyber-OK, Cerner promises to right the VA ship

The Telehealth Wars teeter-totter with now Amwell and national expansion on the upside. NHS England’s changing of the guard–Roy Lilley’s insightful interview with Sir Simon. Telemental health prospers. Alcuris gets the cyber-OK from Scotland. And Cerner needs to get it right with the VA, right quick. The Roy Lilley-Sir Simon...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

JNCCN Study Highlights Gaps In Patient Supportive Services At U.S. Cancer Centers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy