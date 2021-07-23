Cancel
U.S. Airports Make Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars From Lost Change [Infographic]

Security screening at major airports can prove a stressful experience, even more so if you're running late and under time pressure to catch your flight. After passengers empty their pockets and remove their wallet, smartphone, keys and loose change, it becomes nearly inevitable that some coins get left behind in the rush to the boarding gate. That loose change certainly adds up and the Transportation Security Administration states that some U.S. airports benefit to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. In fact, the total amount of loose change scooped up by TSA officials in fiscal year 2019, ahead of the pandemic, was an impressive $926,030.44.

