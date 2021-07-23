GBPJPY Proceeds Higher After Bullish Doji

In BAKERY, there has been an hourly dip by -0.045%. The token has shown the pattern of three inside up in the last 24 hours. The RSI oscillator for BAKE shows the BUY action. The last known price of the token, BAKERY, is 1.88 and is up by 5.64% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 103,484,533 with a gain of 7.85% over the last 24 hours. BAKE has addresses of 101,437 with the active transfer(s) of 5,068,391 in the last 24 hours. The chart above shows the movement of BAKE where 200 DMA has been running above it and even DMA-50 is above it. We see the token with respect to SMA’s which are 20, 50 and 200 and it is SMA-20 which is behind one(SMA-200) SMA and also behind the other(SMA-50). We see a sideward pattern where the bears and bulls fight.