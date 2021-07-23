Cancel
GBPJPY Proceeds Higher After Bullish Doji

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPJPY is pushing for another green day, justifying the bullish dragonfly doji candlestick formed on Tuesday following the bounce on the 4 ½-month low of 148.45 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 – May 2021 upleg. While the bearish cross between the 20- and 50-day simple moving...

News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Marketsactionforex.com

BTCUSD Cautiously Bullish

The daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator is bullish, however, the indicator is now overbought, increasing the chances of a technical pullback are increasing. The daily time frame shows that the BTCUSD pair has now broken above a large falling price channel and could be heading into a much higher trading range.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUDUSD Consolidates Below 0.74 But Buyers Intensify

AUDUSD is currently pushing above the 50-period simple moving averages (SMAs) and the flattening Ichimoku lines at 0.7364. The falling 200- and 100-period SMAs are endorsing a negative price trajectory, while the slight uptick in the 50-period SMA is reflecting buyers’ efforts to fight back. The Ichimoku lines are signalling...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold Eases Back Toward 1,800 After Advances Curbed

Gold is currently at the red Tenkan-sen line at 1,811 looking set to continue the road to the 1,800 mark, after positive developments were halted by the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the July 15 high of 1,834. The converging SMAs are not conveying any definitive price bearing and thus are feeding a sideways trajectory.
Marketsinvesting.com

Brokerages Bullish on Sun Pharma After Q1 Results

Investing.com -- India’s largest pharma company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS: SUN ), is in the good books of all brokerages after it reported its results for Q1 FY22. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,441.1 crore compared to loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY21. Revenue was up 28.2% at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Pulls Back Off 40-Day SMA Around 1.1900

EURUSD found strong resistance at the 40-day simple moving average (SMA), which was hovering near the 1.1900 psychological level. The RSI is ticking lower, trying to fall beneath its neutral threshold of 50; however, the MACD is still extending its bullish bias above its trigger line in the negative region. In trend indicators, the red Tenkan-sen line is approaching the blue Kijun-sen line, suggesting a positive bias.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin slips below $40k, support around $34k

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are taking profits after a rally toward $42,000 over the weekend. The cryptocurrency appears overbought and could find support around $34,000, which is the midpoint of a two-month range. The intermediate-term uptrend is improving after a near 30% rally from the July 20 low around $29,000. Buyers...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains vulnerable below 200-day SMA

Silver witnessed some selling on Monday and eroded a part of last week’s recovery gains. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses. Silver traded with a mild negative bias through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the...
Marketsfxempire.com

Bitcoin Lacks Momentum While Ethereum Rallies

Bitcoin Stays Close To $40,000 As Bitcoin Dominance Falls. Bitcoin failed to settle above the resistance at $42,000 and declined towards the support at $40,000 while Bitcoin Dominance continued to trend down. Bitcoin Dominance, which measures the market capitalization of Bitcoin as a percentage of total crypto market capitalization, faced...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

ETH Breaks Out After Creating Bullish Pattern

Ethereum (ETH) has created a double bottom pattern at the $1,730 horizontal support area. The token has broken out from a descending resistance line and is increasing towards the closest resistance area. ETH bounces at long-term support. ETH has been decreasing since May 12, when it reached an all-time high...
Marketsinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Facebook Headed Higher On Bullish Fundamentals, Technicals

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares surged on Friday, gaining more than 5% for the day. There were two reasons for that dynamic move. First, Credit Suisse raised its price target on the social media company's shares from $400 to $480, a 20% bump, after “conversations with advertisers continue to suggest ad budget recovery across most sectors, which will help Facebook,” according to the bank via TheStreet.com.
Stocksfoxperiodical.com

BAKERY TOKEN Price Analysis: Marking Higher Highs After A Monthly Low

In BAKERY, there has been an hourly dip by -0.045%. The token has shown the pattern of three inside up in the last 24 hours. The RSI oscillator for BAKE shows the BUY action. The last known price of the token, BAKERY, is 1.88 and is up by 5.64% over the last 24 hours. It has the current trading volume(s) of 103,484,533 with a gain of 7.85% over the last 24 hours. BAKE has addresses of 101,437 with the active transfer(s) of 5,068,391 in the last 24 hours. The chart above shows the movement of BAKE where 200 DMA has been running above it and even DMA-50 is above it. We see the token with respect to SMA’s which are 20, 50 and 200 and it is SMA-20 which is behind one(SMA-200) SMA and also behind the other(SMA-50). We see a sideward pattern where the bears and bulls fight.
Stocksfoxperiodical.com

THORCHAIN Price Analysis: Bullish Rally Relaxing After A Week’s Run

The 24 hours trading volume of the token is 119,484,430 and the massive gain of 121.70% was seen. The live price of RUNE is $4.98. The token has shown the pattern of doji star bearish in the present time. The RSI oscillator for THORCHAIN shows the SELL action. The THORCHAIN...
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Footwear Stocks Sprints Higher After Record-Breaking Earnings

The shares of footwear brand Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) are climbing higher this morning, last seen up 5.3% at $53.91 after its second-quarter earnings and revenue set a new record and topped analysts' estimates. Skechers' gross margin also hit a record high, despite issues with shipment delays and other pandemic-related headwinds. On top of this, the firm lifted its 2021 forecast.
Marketsactionforex.com

Australian Stocks Jump As Square Moves To Acquire Afterpay

Global stocks started the month on a positive note as investors focused on strong corporate results and the ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions. According to the Wall Street Journal, deals worth more than $3.3 trillion were announced this year. This is slightly below the $3.5 trillion deals that were announced last year. The latest blockbuster deal was announced on Sunday. In a statement, Square announced that it will acquire Afterpay in an all-stock deal worth more than $29 billion. This will be the biggest takeover of an Australian company ever. Afterpay allows customers to buy products and then pay over time without interest if they make their payment on time. The buy now, pay later industry has boomed, with Klarna being valued at more than $45 billion.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USDJPY Very Bearish

The daily time frame shows that the USDJPY pair continues to trade under the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern and is vulnerable to heavy losses. The RSI indicator on the daily time frame is heavily bearish and the Momentum indicator shows large amount of negative price divergence has formed, and extends down to the 107.20 level.
Marketsactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, FTSE

EUR/USD ticks higher at the start of the week attempting to capitalise on the weaker US Dollar, which is tracing yields southwards as senators discuss infrastructure spending. German retail sales beat estimates rising 4.2% MoM in June as the economy reopened. This was ahead of the 2% forecast. YoY sales rose 6.2% in June, up from -2.4% as the economy reopened.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Face Headwinds At 1.40 Zone

Cable regained traction after Friday’s drop and close in red, as bulls faced strong headwinds on approach to key 1.40 resistance zone. Fresh recovery in early Monday’s trading keeps in play hopes for renewed attempt at 1.40 pivot, as larger uptrend from 1.3571 (July 20 low) remains intact after shallow pullback.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weak Bullish Trend

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels identified were reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3869; (P) 1.3927; (R1) 1.3965;. GBP/USD is staying in consolidation below 1.3982 temporary top. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Corrective pattern from 1.4240 could have completed with three waves down to 1.3570. Further rise is expected as long as 1.3766 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.3982 will resume the rise from 1.3570 to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3766 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.3570.

