‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone's youngest star is giving fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated fourth season. Finn Little, the Paramount Network series' 15-year-old newcomer, shared some photos of the Dutton family ranch on Instagram after being announced as a series regular on the upcoming season. Little, known for his role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, will play Carter, a young man reminiscent of Rip (Cole Hauser) in his younger years who is taken in by the Duttons to learn how to be a man on the ranch.