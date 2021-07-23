Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Landon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Television#Our Yellowstone Family#Yellowstone Family#Blood Ties#The Paramount Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Cole Hauser Drops Gorgeous Fourth of July Pic with Family at the Beach

Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is wishing a “Happy 4th to y’all!” with this perfect shot of his family enjoying a beach holiday. No matter how many times we see it, it’ll always be jarring to see Cole Hauser with a blonde beard and hair. That’s the impact Rip Wheeler has had on us Outsiders. Regardless, Hauser looks to be having a fantastic family Fourth at the beach with his family.
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
MusicPopculture

Kevin Costner Announces Tour Supporting 'Yellowstone'-Inspired Album

Kevin Costner is a musician along with being an actor, and the 66-year-old just announced a string of tour dates supporting his band, Modern West's, album Tales From Yellowstone, which was inspired by his hit television show, Yellowstone. "Big news…we’re hitting the road!" Costner shared on social media. "The band...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4: Is there any path forward for Jamie and his family?

Season 4 could be described as a series of mysteries. First, there’s the question of who survived the cliffhanger. After that, though, there’s the question of who did it. Was Jamie Dutton actually responsible for potentially killing off his whole, adoptive family?. While we think that the writers want us...
TV & VideosPopculture

Young 'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Season 4 Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Yellowstone's youngest star is giving fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated fourth season. Finn Little, the Paramount Network series' 15-year-old newcomer, shared some photos of the Dutton family ranch on Instagram after being announced as a series regular on the upcoming season. Little, known for his role in Those Who Wish Me Dead, will play Carter, a young man reminiscent of Rip (Cole Hauser) in his younger years who is taken in by the Duttons to learn how to be a man on the ranch.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Hints at One Character's Imminent Death

Paramount Network finally announced that Yellowstone season 4 is coming back in fall 2021. And with it comes an ominous sign that someone is going to die soon. Between the crow and the grave marker seen in the fleeting footage, death is imminent. But there are enough clues to indicate that it won't be John Dutton.
CelebritiesPosted by
My Country 95.5

Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Recorded an Album Based on the Show?

Kevin Costner has scored a huge success with his dramatic portrayal of John Dutton on Yellowstone, but many fans of the show might not be aware of a fascinating side project he built around his character. Costner is also a singer-songwriter, and he and his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, wrote and recorded an entire concept album based on the characters from the show.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Selling $2.45 Million Estate Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his California estate for $2.45 million, just weeks after filing for divorce. Bingham and his now-estranged wife, Anna Axster, bought their 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for $1.36 million in 2013, according to property records. The breathtaking property was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touts the home's "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the main residence as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Forrie J. Smith Reconnects with Former College Rodeo Teammate in New Reunion Snap

The Montana Rodeo Reride Reunion has been a smash success for Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith and his ol’ rodeo pals – with the charity to prove it!. “Thanks to Dean & Hope Folkford and the great staff at the Sacajawea Inn at the Montana Rodeo Reride Reunion! It was a big success 185 attended and raised $13700 for the Montana high school Rodeo scholarship fund!” says Yellowstone‘s own Lloyd Pierce, Forrie J. Smith on his official Instagram.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
TV SeriesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Here's How Much The Cast of 'Yellowstone' Actually Makes

The Paramount Network has finally revealed that season 4 of Yellowstone will be airing this fall so it's safe to say that fans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief. We were left hanging with one heck of a season 3 finale and delayed filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it all seems worth the wait because the new promo looks seriously intense and luckily confirmed that some of our favorite characters aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy