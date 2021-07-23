‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’
Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."hudsonvalleycountry.com
Comments / 0