Attorney’s Office issues arrest warrants against Sanchez Seron and three other former FMLN officers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora police officer was charged Monday with three felony counts stemming from an alleged case of excessive force, and a second Aurora officer was charged with failing to intervene and failing to report the use of force incident. Court records show patrol officer John Haubert, 39, is facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second felony assault charge of strangulation, felony menacing and official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors. A second officer, Francine Martinez, 40, is facing one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force. The charges stem from an incident Friday, July 23. Sources familiar with the case say Martinez was involved in a struggle with a suspect when Haubert intervened and allegedly used excessive force on the suspect. The suspect suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and law enforcement contacts indicate there is videotape of the altercation. Aurora police department administrators are expected to release more information Tuesday.