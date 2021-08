TOKYO (AP) — The Fijian men's team were favorites to win gold when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016. They duly delivered their country's first Olympic title in any sport. Now they're under pressure to do it all over again. The victory five years ago gave the Pacific island nation something to celebrate as it recovered from a devastating cyclone. Another title will help Fiji as it struggles with a coronavirus outbreak that has forced the national teams to stay away from their families and friends for several months. Their aim is to be singing their hymn again on Wednesday in Tokyo to celebrate another Olympic gold.