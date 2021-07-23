Third-Ranked Port Laredo Hobbled In 2020, Bouncing Back Strong In 2021
The pandemic struck hard in the spring of 2020 in Port Laredo, which had been the nation’s second-ranked port after the Port of Los Angeles for years. Through May, when U.S. trade bottomed out, Port Laredo’s trade had fallen more than any of the more than 450 U.S. airports, seaports and border crossings, more than $225.6 billion. The percentage decline was 23.33%, more than any other port in the nation’s top 20 and 71% more than the national average.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0