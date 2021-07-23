Patrick Henry Community College to keep its name… sort of
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Patrick Henry Community College has been allowed to keep its name, with only a minor revision. The Virginia’s State Board of Community Colleges has allowed the two-year college in Martinsville to keep its name, although the school will now be known as Patrick & Henry Community College. The “&” was added to ensure the name reflects the two counties the college serves and not the Revolutionary War Patriot, who was Virginia’s first governor and who also owned slaves.www.wakg.com
