SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s COVID numbers are on the rise, and the governor is reserving the right to reinstate a mask mandate if things continue to trend upward. The health commissioner and Gov. Phil Murphy are now recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks in indoor settings when there is increased risk. Many are voluntarily covering their faces again as officials warn of a spike in COVID cases and beg people to get vaccinated. Monmouth County has been number one with COVID activity for the past few weeks. The county’s regional health commission officer, David Henry, says this is...