Summer Fruit Crisp is an easy homemade dessert using any of your favorite fruits! The sweet oatmeal cookie pretzel topping makes this crisp truly unforgettable!. We cannot get enough of this summery dessert! You can customize this one so easily using any type of fruits that you have on hand and it will turn out perfect! I have done a Cherry Crisp and a Strawberry Crisp on the blog already. But, my goal was to create a new crisp recipe where anything goes, and people can make it their own! The topping is possibly my favorite part of this dessert! It's the simple oat/brown sugar topping that we are used to, just kicked up a notch with pretzels! The pretzels add just a slight touch of salt that's really good to cut through all the sweetness. It also adds another nice layer of texture and it's just irresistible! This is honestly a really fast and easy dessert too. It takes about 40-45 minutes in the oven, but it won't take you more than 15 minutes to toss it all together.