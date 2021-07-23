Cancel
Chandler, AZ

2169 E Winchester Way

kennethjamesrealty.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMMACULATELY maintained 5 bed 3 bath AND 3 CAR GARAGE 2695 sqft home SINGLE STORY home with a POOL in Chandler. The home boasts neutral tile, plantation shutters, oversized island, and views of the pool from your kitchen! Enjoy the split floor plan with an opportunity for private guest quarter setup, allowing for guests to have their own separate space. Master bedroom is oversized with a walk out to the backyard. Retreat into your own backyard personal oasis with a large pool and a waterfall rock feature, SPA, and built in BBQ, a COVERED patio space as well as a separate sitting area by the pool perfect for those relaxing Arizona nights. Make your appointment today!

