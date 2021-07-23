Cancel
Run the River 5K on Aug. 6 during Riverdays Celebration

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan ahead to wrap up your work week at Riverdays, Friday, Aug. 6. You can start your evening by working up a sweat with the Run the River 5K, powered by Preferred Chiropractic of Midland and Greater Midland Races. “Competing in this race with the hot air balloons dotting the...

