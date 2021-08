As previously mentioned in my review of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, I have a little bit of insecurity around my skills as a visual artist - that is to say, I’m very bad at it. I don’t know the techniques or have the skills to get my easel or paper to look like what I’m imagining. This disparity is a breeding ground for uncertainty in your own perception and is just all-around frustrating. Such Art: Genius Artist Simulator does something wonderful, it gives you tonnes of tools to make art and it’s so fun and engrossing, that insecurity just slips away. Like paint flowing down the drain after a hard day's work, I don’t mind seeing my wasted opportunities if I’m having fun doing it.