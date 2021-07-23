Pleasant again today, increasing clouds tomorrow, more humid by Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 63. SATURDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 86. SUNDAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90. What a July day yesterday turned out to be! A cooler northwesterly flow with lower humidity made for a delightful summer day. Highs barely hit 80°, and with dewpoints in the low 50s (meaning low humidity) the air was refreshing. More comfortable weather is in store for the region today. A few more clouds will be around as a weak front arrives from the north. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. A quick cloud burst from the taller clouds is possible, but any isolated shower will be very brief. The humidity stays low too. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable again with lows dropping into the lower 60s.