Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pleasant again today, increasing clouds tomorrow, more humid by Sunday

By Brett Thackara
abc27.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 84. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 63. SATURDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 86. SUNDAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90. What a July day yesterday turned out to be! A cooler northwesterly flow with lower humidity made for a delightful summer day. Highs barely hit 80°, and with dewpoints in the low 50s (meaning low humidity) the air was refreshing. More comfortable weather is in store for the region today. A few more clouds will be around as a weak front arrives from the north. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with dry conditions. A quick cloud burst from the taller clouds is possible, but any isolated shower will be very brief. The humidity stays low too. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable again with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#The York State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKHON2

Trade winds continue, to decrease beginning Tuesday

Strong high pressure far north northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive breezy to locally windy trade winds across local waters today. Winds will decrease slightly beginning Tuesday as the high weakens. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. Generally dry...
Environmentnbcboston.com

Morning Showers to Clear Monday, Rain Returns Wednesday

Most of New England managed a pretty nice weekend, perhaps one of the nicest of the summer. But it was not the same for all. Another round of very heavy rain moved into Vermont late yesterday and then spread across New Hampshire into western Maine last night. The result was more flash flooding in areas that have been so hard hit with the record July rains.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, widespread rain arrives Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy today before our forecast turns soggy! That’s the main story we have as we begin the new work week. Sunshine will start the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s on the sand with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. As we head into the afternoon, rain chances will return to the forecast today but will be scattered. Today’s rain chance is only a 30% chance of showers and storms with the best chances along the sea breeze. If you are visiting with us, today is the day to get out and enjoy the beaches!
Environmentabc27.com

Today offers a perfect way to start the week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Comfortable. Hi 81. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy! Lo 61. TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 82. Showers and thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday evening as a cold front pushed through the Commonwealth. Behind the front, high pressure will settle into the region today. As it does so, the weather will turn more comfortable with low humidity and plenty of sunshine in store. Highs will be in the lower 80s today. Tonight also looks calm and comfy with lows in the lower 60s. Clouds begin to increase Tuesday, but precipitation will hold off through Wednesday, and possibly even until Thursday. Most days this week will be cooler than normal, with highs in the lower 80s.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours Monday; drier air inbound mid-week

MONDAY: After a week-long heat wave, relief has finally made its way toward central and southwest Mississippi. A front will help to bring a decent scattering of showers and storms through the day. Elevated chances for rain and more clouds will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. A few of the storms could be heavy in nature – even strong in nature as the front slips south. We’ll keep a chance for rain overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Pleasant, hazy weather ahead today

Pleasant, dry weather is ahead today, with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The mild weather with low humidity is expected to continue through Wednesday, the weather service said. Temperatures will increase with the humidity on the rise by Friday, when the high will be...
EnvironmentWNEM

Bright & pleasant to start the week

Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week. After a few showers and storms over the weekend, we look to set up for a mainly dry week ahead. Temperatures get a slight boost going towards the upcoming weekend too.
EnvironmentWJCL

Rainy week ahead with cooler temperatures

Have the rain gear ready for the week! A front moving into the area Monday afternoon will stall out and bring high rain chances through Friday. Heavy downpours are very possible tomorrow with a 70% chance of rain. The front will not arrive until the afternoon allowing highs to reach the upper 80s.
Environmentkxoradio.com

Another Excessive Heat Watch

The National Weather Service says get ready for more heat. High pressure will strengthen over the region allowing temperatures to increase back above normal this week. The hottest days appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday where heat levels may reach or exceed 115 degrees. Dry conditions should prevail.
Environmentfox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours Monday; drier air inbound mid-week

MONDAY: After a week-long heat wave, relief has finally made its way toward central and southwest Mississippi. A front will help to bring a decent scattering of showers and storms through the day. Elevated chances for rain and more clouds will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. A few of the storms could be heavy in nature – even strong in nature as the front slips south. We’ll keep a chance for rain overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EnvironmentYubaNet

Seasonal temperatures, at times breezy winds

Dry weather with near-normal temperatures expected through the week with dry conditions prevailing. Breezy onshore winds at times. NorCal remains between high pressure centered over the lower Colorado river valley and an eastern Pacific trough. This is providing southwest flow that has shifted monsoon moisture eastward with dry conditions prevailing over the area. Trough will slowly move east over northern California through the week, as the high flattens.
Environmentwearegreenbay.com

Spotty rain chances as humidity levels increase

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds during the overnight. Lows will generally be in the 50s with a light southwest wind. Tuesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy