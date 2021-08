Olympic 'journeys' are rarely straightforward, and yet few competitors at the Tokyo Games have taken such a tortuous route towards clinching a gold medal as Laura Collett. The 31-year-old from Gloucestershire became the first British female Olympic eventing champion this morning, part of a stellar team that dominated the team event. Yet while Collett has long been recognised within equestrianism as an exceptional talent, winning multiple medals at under-21 European championships, it was a horse from outside the rarefied world of eventing which first propelled her into the public consciousness.