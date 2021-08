A twenty-something co-worker of mine recently let slip that her go-to karaoke selections are the hits of Amy Winehouse. “Those songs come on and instantly everyone freaks out,” she said. I asked why she thought they still hit so hard. “Mainly it’s the attitude and sass,” she explained, adding “I don’t want to say her songs are considered throwback at this point—they absolutely are not—I just think she had a James Dean quality to her, in that there was no one like her and no voice like hers.”