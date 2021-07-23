Shikellamy described as 'tragic figure'
WEST MILTON — The presenter of an upcoming talk about Shikellamy said he wanted to foster a new appreciation of the Native American leader. Bruce Teeple, Union County Historical Society (UCHS) president, will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Central Oak Heights (COH), 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. His presentation will be part of a rededication of a monument to Shikellamy nearly 100 years to the day it was originally unveiled.www.standard-journal.com
