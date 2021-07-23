Cancel
Greg Knapp, New York Jets assistant coach, has died at 58

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 11 days ago

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday after suffering severe injuries from a bicycle accident, according to a statement from his family. He was 58. On Saturday afternoon, Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in San Ramon, California, according to officials. He was hospitalized for major injuries sustained from the accident. His family said he was immediately rendered unconscious and that he never regained consciousness again.

