More than 10,000 people in and around Phoenix were left without power as monsoon rains pummeled Arizona

A thunderstorm in 2017 in Safford, Arizona. Barcroft Media via Getty Images

More than 10,000 people lost power Thursday night in and near Phoenix amid heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued flash-flood warnings in Arizona.

A car was seen floating down a street in Scottsdale, AZ Family reported.

More than 10,000 people were left without power Thursday night in and around Phoenix amid monsoon rainfall.

The latest figures from the Arizona Public Service power company indicate 17 power failures are affecting more than 8,000 people. Salt River Project , another utilities company, also reported that a few thousand people were without power.

The US National Weather Service issued warnings Thursday for flash floods in Arizona, with heavy rains and lightning expected to continue through Saturday night.

Flash-flood warnings were issued for several communities in Maricopa County and also in Roosevelt in neighboring Gila County.

In Scottsdale, more than 2 inches of rain were recorded in an hour, ABC15 reported. Cars were also seen being washed away in Scottsdale, AZ Family reported.

More than 5 inches of rain were expected in some areas, per CNN . "Looking at just the southeast Arizona a lot of the valleys are going to see rainfall amounts most likely between 1 to 2 inches, maybe higher in other spots," the National Weather Service Tucson meteorologist Rob Howlett told the news network.

The Twitter user Fan of Arizona posted a video of water gushing down a hill and forming a pool at the bottom.

The rains follow an extended period of drought in Arizona since late last year, according to data from the Arizona Department of Water Resources .