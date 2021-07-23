Cancel
Kent County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR KENT COUNTY At 652 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated 1 to 2 and a half inches of rain has fallen in the Grand Rapids metro area. Minor flooding is expected this morning. Some locations that may see flooding include Grand Rapids, Lowell, Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Grandville, East Grand Rapids, Caledonia, Ada, Cascade, Dutton, Alaska, Northview, Cannonsburg, Belmont, Cutlerville, and Comstock Park.

alerts.weather.gov

