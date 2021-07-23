Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELMORE...WESTERN MACON AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waugh, or 9 miles southwest of Milstead, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southeastern Montgomery, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Notasulga, Milstead, Shorter, Franklin, Liverpool, Lake Tuskegee, Hardaway, Mount Meigs, Tysonville, Victoryland, Davisville, Waugh, Uphapee Creek, Cross Keys, Brassell, Ware and Cecil. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
