Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA, MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MST Saturday for a portion of south central Arizona.

