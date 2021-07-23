Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Upper Gunnison River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Central Colorado River Basin and Upper Gunnison River Valley. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Central Colorado River Basin and Upper Gunnison River Valley. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars.