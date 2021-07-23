Roundup: Indonesia issues Singapore's HealthCerts, new telemedicine platforms go live in India and more briefs
Indonesia's Paspor Sehat issues HealthCerts from Singapore. Singaporean tech firm Knowledge Catalyst has partnered with Paspor Sehat, Indonesia's provider of electronic Health Alert Card, to issue digital health certificates for people travelling between Singapore and Indonesia. Based on a press statement, the Indonesian platform started issuing the tamper-proof and verifiable...www.mobihealthnews.com
