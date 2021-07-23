Cancel
Roundup: Indonesia issues Singapore's HealthCerts, new telemedicine platforms go live in India and more briefs

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia's Paspor Sehat issues HealthCerts from Singapore. Singaporean tech firm Knowledge Catalyst has partnered with Paspor Sehat, Indonesia's provider of electronic Health Alert Card, to issue digital health certificates for people travelling between Singapore and Indonesia. Based on a press statement, the Indonesian platform started issuing the tamper-proof and verifiable...

