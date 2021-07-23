Cancel
Health

Cardihab, Baker Institute to study the effectiveness of digital health approaches to cardiac rehabilitation

By Adam Ang
mobihealthnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueensland-based digital health firm Cardihab and Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, a medical research organisation in Melbourne, have signed a five-year agreement to jointly conduct clinical trials and cohort studies to deliver evidence of the effectiveness of digital approaches to cardiovascular disease management, rehabilitation, prevention and treatment. The research programme...

