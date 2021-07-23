Editorial: Dropping legal notices a bad idea

The Indiana Supreme Court is seeking comments on a rule change allowing for the posting of public notices on its own website rather than in local newspapers.

Such a change would be bad news for newspapers and for the public at large.

Moving these notices to a state website will make court proceedings less transparent and damage due process.

It’s illogical to expect citizens to routinely check the court’s website on the off-chance they might stumble upon notice of a court action that might impact them. Public dissemination of notices in local newspapers increases the chances that those notices will be seen by impacted Hoosiers or their family members, friends, coworkers and acquaintances, people who will bring the notice to their attention so they might respond.

If the goal is to post the notices online, the court can already accomplish that by placing the notices in local newspapers. Newspaper websites are among the most visited sites in any market, and as an added bonus, public notices are also posted on the website of the Hoosier State Press Association.

The only reason given for this proposal has been the cost of publication, but the fact is that tax dollars spent on publishing public notices is money well spent.

The Hoosier State Press Association is committed to limiting the cost of public notices for plaintiffs who can’t afford the expense, and it has worked in the last two legislative sessions with organizations providing free legal service to the disadvantaged to get language on that issue passed into law.

Admittedly, newspapers have a financial interest in this issue. Moving these notices out of newspapers and onto a government website would take much-needed revenue from an industry that is recovering from the pandemic.

Thirteen Indiana newspapers closed their doors during the last 16 months. It would be ironic if the Indiana Supreme Court inadvertently pushed additional newspapers into insolvency because the two institutions have a symbiotic relationship.

It’s the local newspapers that cover court cases, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in government. It’s the judicial process that helps preserve the First Amendment and the press’s right to gather news, protecting newspapers from government interference.

It’s certainly worthwhile for the Indiana Supreme Court to add public notices to its website, but it should drop its plan to stop publication of those notices in newspapers.

The court should be looking for ways to expand the reach of public notices, not making them harder to find.