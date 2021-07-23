Massive video screen collapses ahead of Miami music festival

MIAMI / ABC News — A monstrous video monitor collapsed at a South Florida stadium Thursday, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin.

Event organizers posted on Twitter that the screen fell over onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before gates open on Friday.

“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.

Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, the event was rescheduled several times. This weekend’s lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.