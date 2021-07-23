The Bowery Mission Retiree Biking Across America
Recent Bowery Mission retiree Chuck Monts is putting the pedal to the pavement, having last month embarked on a 3,000 mile bike ride dubbed “Bike for the Mission.”. He set off from The Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles on June 5, and is scheduled to end at the Bowery Mission in about a week (July 31). With his cross-country sojourn, he aims to raise $100,000 to help the organization that saw unprecedented need during the onset of COVID-19.www.boweryboogie.com
Comments / 0