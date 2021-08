Apparently Sephora LVHM is going to buy Feelunique and the deal is set to happen later this week at around 132 Million Pounds. As you may know Sephora has long since been locked out of the UK market due to the dominance of Boots but this new deal may bring them one step closer to obtaining the UK consumer base they so desperately want. Feelunique has been looking for a buyer for about three years now with a deal falling through and no other bites but Sephora could take the retailer to the moon should they acquire the retailer.