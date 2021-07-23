Cancel
DAX Rises On Economic Optimism

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 10 days ago

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank kept its very accommodative monetary policy in place and revised its guidance on when interest rates might rise to convince investors it would keep interest rates at record lows for even longer. Meanwhile, the German economy...

Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on strong economic data; chip giants lead gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by a boost in semiconductor giants, on strong exports and PMI data, following upbeat data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,208.98 by 0142 GMT, rebounding from a sharp 1.24% decline on Friday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were technology giants, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.76% and 1.78%, respectively. ** South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and biohealth products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, data on Sunday showed. ** A separate private survey data on Monday also showed factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July, driven by a solid expansion in production and new orders. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 210.0 billion won ($182.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,153.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.26. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.422%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.878%. ($1 = 1,151.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Manufacturing Expands In July

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing sector expanded at the strongest pace in three months in July, amid a rebound in production and demand that led to an increase in hiring for the first time in over a year. The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 55.3 in July...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Markets Mostly Rise But China, Delta Fears Temper Optimism

Most markets rose in Asia and Europe on Monday but investor optimism over the global recovery was kept in check by worries over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant as well as China's regulatory crackdown. Signs that US lawmakers were edging towards agreement on President Joe Biden's $1 trillion...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China Manufacturing Sector Expands At Slowest Pace In More Than A Year

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector logged its weakest growth in more than a year in July largely due to a fall in new orders, survey data published by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Caixin general manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.3 in July from 51.3 in June. The...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Gains are Facing Pressure

The currency pair's gains were primarily due to the weakness of the US dollar, following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of lower-than-expected growth for the US economy. The euro is still facing pressures that may give up on its impact many of its gains, the most prominent of which is the expansion of the spread of the Corona Delta variable. This means the return of the closure restrictions, in addition to excluding the date for tightening the European Central Bank’s policy.
Businessq957.com

India’s factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Factory activity in India bounced back in July as demand surged both at home and abroad, prompting companies to create new jobs for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, a private sector survey showed on Monday. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Manufacturing Activity Lowest Since November 2020

(RTTNews) - Russia's manufacturing activity deteriorated to the lowest since November last year amid weak client demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 47.5 in July from 49.2 in June. A PMI reading below 50 signals contraction in the sector.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Output growth reinstated amid rebound in factory orders

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Operating conditions in India improved during July after growth was halted by the escalation of the pandemic in June, according to the latest IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI released on Monday. Output, new orders, exports, quantity of purchases and input stocks all returned to expansion...
BusinessForexTV.com

Spain Factory PMI Drops To 3-Month Low

Spain’s manufacturing sector growth moderated to a three-month low in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 59.0 in July from 60.4 in June. Although the score dropped moderately in July, the index suggested another strong improvement in operating conditions. Production...
BusinessForexTV.com

Greece Manufacturing Growth Slows In July

Greece’s manufacturing activity increased at a softer pace in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.4 in July from 58.6 in June. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. Production expanded in July and new order growth slowed...
BusinessForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing Growth At 6-Month High

Turkey’s manufacturing growth was the fastest in six months in July, mainly due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.0 in July from 51.3 in June. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, as investors shrugged off data showing signs of slowing growth in China, and picked up shares, betting on strong corporate earnings hopes. Data showing an increase in Swiss retail...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends sideways grind around 0.9050 after Swiss data

USD/CHF is moving sideways following last week's decline. Annual CPI in Switzerland edged higher to 0.7% in July as expected. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm around 92.00 ahead of US data. The USD/CHF pair closed in the negative territory for five straight days and lost more than 100 pips...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher As Strong Earnings Lift Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Monday as optimism around earnings and economic reopening outweighed data showing signs of slowing growth in China. Data showing continued expansion of the euro area manufacturing sector growth and stronger-than-expected increase in Germany's retail sales helped as well. Markets also reacted positively to...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Analysts have provided the following ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for First Solar. The company has an average price target of $91.45 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $53.00.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 50 Points; Marin Software Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 34,941.69 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 14,727.42. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.10% to 4,399.45. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,004,590 cases with around 613,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,695,950 cases and 424,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,938,350 COVID-19 cases with 556,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 198,392,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,225,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

