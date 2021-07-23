DAX Rises On Economic Optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by a boost in semiconductor giants, on strong exports and PMI data, following upbeat data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.66 points, or 0.21%, to 3,208.98 by 0142 GMT, rebounding from a sharp 1.24% decline on Friday. ** Leading the benchmark gains were technology giants, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rising 0.76% and 1.78%, respectively. ** South Korean exports jumped to a record high in July as overseas demand for chips and biohealth products extended export growth to a ninth consecutive month, data on Sunday showed. ** A separate private survey data on Monday also showed factory activity grew for a 10th straight month in July, driven by a solid expansion in production and new orders. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 210.0 billion won ($182.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,150.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,153.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.26. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.422%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.878%. ($1 = 1,151.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)