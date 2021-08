One of the hardest aspects of any business, specifically in an infant industry, is being able to focus on managing the process, not just the employees. As a business owner, I find it challenging to create processes that work effectively in a rapidly growing company. It is important to have a team that works cohesively to achieve one shared goal. At Bitcoin of America, I am always looking to see that our employees are motivated in understanding how the business fully operates and how they can add value to the company.