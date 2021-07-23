Old Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of M. Night Shyamalan's Thriller Before

The Twilight movies are all the rage again this summer as fans flock to Netflix with such speed that the entire saga has been trending among the streaming service’s top films. But it didn’t start with its recently acquired streaming option. For the past year or so Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-craze has been making a cult comeback among fans and those looking from the outside in still cannot understand why. And hey, if you were not part of the moment when Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were all the rage when the movies were being released, how could you? Objectively they are not the greatest of movies, but now that’s not why we love them. With that being said, it would be nice if they were a bit better.