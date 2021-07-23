New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 23
After a year of false starts, teases and endless speculation, Kanye West's new album DONDA is finally here. Or, it at least exists! While the rest of the world continues to wait for the promised release, NPR Music contributor Christina Lee was able to hear the album at a massive listening party held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We open this week's show with a conversation about what she heard and what fans can expect from DONDA.www.npr.org
