New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 23

By Felix Contreras
NPR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of false starts, teases and endless speculation, Kanye West's new album DONDA is finally here. Or, it at least exists! While the rest of the world continues to wait for the promised release, NPR Music contributor Christina Lee was able to hear the album at a massive listening party held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We open this week's show with a conversation about what she heard and what fans can expect from DONDA.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Coldplay Announce New Album Music of the Spheres

Coldplay have announced their ninth album Music of the Spheres. The Max Martin–produced LP is due out October 15 via Atlantic. The tracklist features multiple song titles that are just emoji, including “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.” (The opening track is the emoji for the ringed planet, which shows up as a broken empty square on this website.) Check out the trailer below.
Celebritiesmixmag.net

It's looking like a new Kanye West album will drop on Friday

Kanye West has begun the rollout of a new album, 'Donda' with a series of listening parties, and a new Beats by Dre commercial featuring runner Sha’Carri Richardson. ‘Donda’ is set to arrive this Friday, with a listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday. A private listening party was thrown on Sunday in Las Vegas, Justin Laboy spoke about hearing the album, saying:
MusicVulture

The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Michael Ray To Share More New Music On Friday

Michael Ray is sharing more new music from his upcoming project due later this summer. The song called “Just The Way I Am” will be released on Friday, July 30th. Michael said, “This song really feels autobiographical for me. It touches on the good parts of people while still acknowledging that they have faults and flaws, myself included. I relate to it so fully that it feels like I could have written it. I hope that when fans hear it, they understand more about me and maybe even relate to it themselves.”
Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

The music of the late Adam Jones chronicled on new album

After Adam Jonathan Jones, 45, passed away this year, his friend (and From Big Sur bandmate) Kevin Ream began searching for the songs he left behind. The result is a new self-titled Adam Jones compilation showcasing the late songwriter’s dynamic output of music. From lush rock ’n roll and funky jams, to experimental loner-folk ballads, this disc is a heartfelt sendoff for a brilliant local talent.
Music101.9 KELO-FM

Kanye West teases new music ahead of ‘Donda’ album release

(Reuters) – Kanye West will release his 10th solo studio album “Donda” on Friday, teasing his new music in an advert during the NBA Finals featuring U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics after being suspended for a positive cannabis test. The 44-year-old rapper will premiere the...
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: The Killers releasing 7th album “PRESSURE MACHINE”

The Killers will release their seventh studio album, entitled Pressure Machine, on Island Records on August 13, 2021. A quieter, character-study-driven album, Pressure Machine lives squarely in Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills.
Rock MusicNME

White Denim to release surprise vinyl-only new album this Friday

White Denim are set to release a surprise new album this Friday (July 30), only available on vinyl. The band returned last month with a new song called ‘Crystal Bullets’, announcing a forthcoming 12″ single featuring another new track called ‘King Tears’, available via their own label English Mallard. However,...
oneedm.com

How To Get A Billboard Music Award For Top Dance Electronic Album

For many people, a billboard music award is one of the most prestigious awards that you can receive. This award is given out at various events throughout the year, and it often becomes one of the focal points at one of these events. If you are running a music related business or promoting an artist that is performing at an event you are hosting, then this is a great way to promote your talent and to increase your exposure. If you have not been nominated for this particular award, then you may want to take some time to learn what the criteria for being nominated are and how you can become involved in this exciting industry.
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

3. Lying – Dan + Shay. Dan + Shay - Lying (Official Music Video) Dermot Kennedy - Better Days (Official Music Video) The new single 'Better Days' is out Now: https://DermotKennedy.lnk.to/BetterDays Follow Dermot Kennedy:https://www.instagram.com/dermotkennedyhttps://www.fac... Best For Me – The Kid LAROI. The Kid LAROI - BEST FOR ME (Official Audio)
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Blues Traveler Release New Studio Album, Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler just released, Traveler’s Blues, a collection of re-imagined and re-charged classics from The American Blues Songbook (on Round Hill Records) and featuring special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Warren Haynes and Keb’ Mo’ as well as Rita Wilson and John Scofield who join the band on their cover of the Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy.”
MusicNME

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is scoring a new ballet

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is set to provide the score for a new ballet called Mythologies, it has been announced. The project is Bangalter’s first since Daft Punk announced they were parting ways in February 2021. Mythologies will be co-produced by Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocal. It will...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/2)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Torres, Durand Jones & The Indications, Emma-Jean Thackray, and more.
Posted by
Eagle 106.3

Dusty Hill Recorded Vocal Tracks for New ZZ Top Album

Late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill recorded bass and vocal tracks for a new ZZ Top album in the months leading up to his death, according to a new interview with singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons. The frontman recently told Variety that Hill, who died the past week at the...
Musickmuw.org

Funny Haha

I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation. Tuesday, August 3. Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy...
Music983thecoast.com

Music News – Monday, August 2

Mark Ronson has to play the biggest hits when DJ-ing for a crowd, but there’s one he really dreads having to spin — his own chart-topping single, “Uptown Funk.”. When Britain’s NME asked Ronson to pick “the song I can never hear again,” he immediately pointed the finger at himself. He said “I never listen to my own music at home or in the car, but when I DJ out I play it. I was actually DJing last Saturday night, the first time in a year and a half, and I was dreading playing it.
Seattle, WAknkx.org

Kandace Springs

Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. World renowned Blue Note / Capitol recording artist Kandace Spring’s latest album, released in March 2020, is her most personal work yet. Entitled The Women Who Raised Me, it is her loving tribute to the great female singers who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier jazz/soul vocalists of our time. The album will feature her unique interpretations of songs that she first heard growing up in Tennessee, and ranges from such classic icons as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, through 60’s legends Nina Simone and Dusty Springfield, and up to modern masters such as Sade and Lauryn Hill.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Rise & Grind: Chiiild's Music Is Steeped In Nostalgia & R&B

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. For the month of August, we are highlighting a few Canadian up-and-comers. Kicking off the new month is Montreal native Chiiild. While it's unfair to categorize Chiiild as a r'n'b wholly, it's...
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello announces new album and drops new music video

Two years after the release of her last record, ‘Romance,’ Camila Cabello is back with new music. She excitedly made the announcement on one of her Instagram stories while also dropping the music video for the new song ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. In her Instagram story, she uploaded a selfie making...

