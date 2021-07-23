Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa General hopes COVID-19 antibody treatment can ease burden on ICU as cases soar

By Christopher O'Donnell
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wkRH_0b5XE1If00
Jahnitza Debbs, 22, has her vitals checked by Tiffany Vasey, a nurse practitioner with TeamHealth, before receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 at Tampa General Hospital’s Global Emerging Diseases Institute on July 22. [ DANIEL WALLACE | Tampa General Hospital ]

TAMPA — Florida accounted for 20 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. last week, averaging some 6,500 new infections every day.

For every one of those people, it’s too late to get the vaccine. But an increasing number of Florida patients considered at risk of suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms are getting an alternative treatment: an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.

The antibodies are administered through an intravenous infusion, or IV, for just an hour or two. The treatment, which was administered to President Donald Trump when he was hospitalized in October, works best for COVID-19 positive patients who developed symptoms in the previous 7 days.

Tampa General Hospital was the first in Florida to offer the treatment. The recent jump in Florida’s COVID-19 cases has sent the number of daily referrals from two to about 10 per day.

On one recent day last week, officials said 15 patients undertook the treatment in a special unit set up at the hospital’s Global Emerging Diseases Institute. The hospital is providing the treatment at no direct cost to patients but patients must be referred by a doctor.

Other Florida hospitals and clinics are reporting similar spikes in patient referrals. Among Lee Health hospitals and clinics in Lee County, referrals rose from an average of two per week to more than 44 in the week ending July 17.

Tampa General officials said the treatment has proven “highly effective” at keeping at-risk patients out of emergency rooms and intensive care units. It is considered appropriate for those over 55 who have underlying health issues such as heart disease, high blood pressure and respiratory illnesses, and for everyone age 65 and up.

Children can also receive the treatment if they are taking medication that suppresses their immune system or they suffer from diabetes, asthma, and other chronic respiratory problems.

The claims of success are backed by a joint study the hospital conducted in conjunction with the University of South Florida. Of 200 infected patients with mild or moderate symptoms who were deemed high risk for severe COVID-19, only 13 percent were hospitalized after receiving the antibodies. None died.

The study tracked a similar number of infected at-risk patients who either declined the treatment or were not referred for it. Forty percent ended up being hospitalized with 3 percent succumbing to the virus, the report states.

“No one should die from COVID-19; there is no reason to,” said Seetha Lakshmi, the Institute’s medical director.

But there is concern that too many infected people, especially younger ones, are waiting too long before they seek treatment. In some cases, they wait until they need to be put on oxygen, Lakshmi said. The vaccines are safe and effective and people should use them, but she recognizes that the antibody treatment at least provides an option to vaccine skeptics, who she warns are putting themselves and others at risk — especially those who cannot receive the vaccine.

“I want people to know that at the end of the day, the ones who pay the price are the immunocompromised and vulnerable around us,” she said.

Like the coronavirus vaccines, the antibody treatment has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients with COVID-19.

Vaccines help the immune system recognize the virus as a foreign body and to manufacture antibodies, but cannot treat active infections. The monoclonal antibody procedure provides a temporary infusion of laboratory manufactured antibodies that can fight infection that’s already present. The antibodies remain in the body for about a month.

Tampa General is anxious to spread the word about the antibody treatment in the hopes that it will be more palatable to vaccine skeptics.

“We have the magic bullet,” said Dr. Kami Kim, division director of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine. “We give those at a really high level so it should knock out the virus.”

Kim served as principal investigator for a couple of studies on the treatment. Tampa General staffers were among those who persuaded patients to take the then-experimental drug.

In the first few months, the hospital only administered it to patients considered “super high risk,” where the benefit outweighed the risk. Kim said a very small number of patients have had side effects such as allergic reactions comparable with other long-established monoclonal treatments used to treat cancer and illnesses that affect the immune system.

After that slow start, Tampa General broke the 1,000 mark for COVID-19 antibody treatments this week. Officials said that if cases continue to rise, the treatment will help ensure the hospital’s intensive care and emergency rooms are not overwhelmed.

“If we’re preventing people from getting sick enough to have to go to the hospital,” Kim said, “that’s a victory.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: Find the latest numbers for your county, city or zip code.

NEED A VACCINE? Here's how to find one in the Tampa Bay area and Florida.

VACCINES Q&A: Have coronavirus vaccine questions? We have answers, Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officer and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 2

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Covid 19#Icu#Icu#Tampa General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID

The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: Kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24 and 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Some face mask policies are changing at Tampa Bay entertainment venues

In light of new federal health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests some vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors again, local attractions and museums are revisiting their policies on face coverings. Walt Disney World announced last week that it would require all guests to wear faces masks while indoors. Few are following Disney’s lead and requiring face coverings inside, but most local entertainment venues have beefed up their policies to strongly encourage them.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Masks back on in Tampa Bay courts as COVID-19 cases surge

Visitors to local courthouses in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties once again must wear masks. Citing worsening health conditions in recent weeks, chief judges in the 6th and 13th judicial circuits issued administrative orders requiring that people wear masks in courtrooms and other public areas of local court facilities starting today. The judges also recommend courthouse visitors adhere to social distancing, though it is not required.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The vaccination conundrum | Column

At times during World War II, London was bombed every night. So Londoners were asked to black out their homes at night to prevent enemy bombers from identifying targets. Surely that made life difficult for some, especially the elderly. But few Londoners complained that the resulting inconvenience was an abrogation of their freedom or rights, because they knew that they were doing it for the greater good.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Masks and vaccinations work. Wear one and get one. | Letters

DeSantis plans executive order to halt school mask mandates | July 30. The anti-maskers and Gov. Ron DeSantis rely on “voodoo” science to promote the concept that masks do not work and are harmful. What’s next? Banning masks for surgeons and hospital operating room staff or for active tuberculosis patients? Maybe eliminate all children’s vaccinations so that we can return to the good old days of widespread measles, rubeola, pertussis, mumps and polio — all airborne transmitted illnesses?
EducationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis banned school mask mandates. Can he do that?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his opposition to school mask mandates, regardless of advice from the Centers for Disease Control and a leading national association of pediatricians. Unable to get a special legislative session to ban them, he issued an order Friday to have his administration financially penalize any school districts that impose a requirement. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

177 Florida nursing homes report COVID-19 cases among residents or staff

More nursing homes across Florida are reporting coronavirus cases among staff and residents as the delta variant continues to spread across the state. In total, 177 of Florida’s nursing homes had employees or residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending July 18, according to federal data released Thursday, the most recent numbers available. Twenty-five of those homes were in Tampa Bay. The state has 705 nursing homes.

Comments / 2

Community Policy