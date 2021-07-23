It’s All Pure Michigan on Upcoming Gordon Ramsay Show ‘Uncharted’
Yoopers are about to get their culinary fill thanks to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The episode of Ramsay's popular National Geographic show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, that was filmed in the Upper Peninsula is finally going to air. The episode, that was filmed last summer, called “Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine,” will feature Ramsay experiencing everything the UP has to offer thanks to guide Michigan chef James Rigato.club937.com
