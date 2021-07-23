Cancel
Michigan State

It’s All Pure Michigan on Upcoming Gordon Ramsay Show ‘Uncharted’

By Lisa Marie
 10 days ago
Yoopers are about to get their culinary fill thanks to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The episode of Ramsay's popular National Geographic show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, that was filmed in the Upper Peninsula is finally going to air. The episode, that was filmed last summer, called “Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine,” will feature Ramsay experiencing everything the UP has to offer thanks to guide Michigan chef James Rigato.

Burton, MI
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

