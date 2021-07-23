Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafone surges

By Shashank Nayar Amal S
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lpi9l_0b5XCzWO00
A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index ended higher on Friday, led by gains in consumer staples and a jump in Vodafone shares on strong results, while Ultra Electronics surged on a takeover bid from aerospace manufacturer Cobham.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) ended 0.9% higher, with consumer staples and miners leading gains. The index inched 0.3% higher this week, rebounding from an initial dip as concerns around slowing global economic recovery and surging Delta variant of the coronavirus caused a sell-off.

"Towards the end of last week and on Monday, the market saw a three day sell off, and now we've recovered, that's all driven by a recovery in U.S markets and corporate earnings," said Keith Temperton, equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

Mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) jumped 2.4% and was among the largest gainers on the FTSE 100 after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue. read more

"We're about to go into the biggest earnings season next week and everyone is anticipating more solid earnings as some of the major names are reporting," Temperton added.

Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks (.FTNMX404010) up by nearly 1.0%. read more

The FTSE 100 has gained 8.7% so far this year led by dovish central bank policies and government stimulus, but has underperformed its wider European and local mid-cap peers due to inflation concerns and rising coronavirus infections.

Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever (ULVR.L), Reckitt Benckiser Group , British American Tobacco (BATS.L) and Diageo Plc (DGE.L) were among top gainers on weaker pound.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.9% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics was the top gainer on Cobham's takeover offer. read more

However, Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease. read more

Among other stocks, Britain's NatWest Group (NWG.L) rose 2.5% after it agreed to sell assets from its Irish arm to Permanent TSB (IL0A.I). read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Staples#Diageo Plc#Ftse#Uk#Ultra Electronics#Ftse#Forte Securities#British#The Ftse 100#European#Unilever#Reckitt Benckiser Group#American#Natwest Group#Irish#Tsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Meggitt hits record high on Parker-Hannifin deal. * Allianz slides on U.S. probe (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - European stocks scaled fresh peaks on Monday,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders are optimistic about a faster pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic, with improving manufacturing data reported in most major markets. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares try to stabilise, China growth a worry

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability on Monday as a run of stellar U.S. corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing’s regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news. China’s woes were underlined by surveys showing factory activity slowing sharply...
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks rally as deal news lifts sentiment; Meggitt surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rallied in early trade on Monday, having been hit last week amid concerns about China's tech crackdown, with deal news helping to boost sentiment. At 0845 BST, the FTSE 100 was 1% firmer at 7,100.13. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Last week Asia markets...
StocksBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Rallies As HSBC Profits Surge

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Monday as HSBC reported strong quarterly results and U.S. senators finalized details of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Britain's factories reported a further slowing of growth in July due to shortages and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with expectations.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Gain On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Monday as optimism around earnings and economic reopening helped investors shrug off signs of slowing growth in China. Risk appetite was also boosted after the U.S. Senate on Sunday finalized the text of its $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The legislation will next be introduced to the Senate.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan shares end higher as earnings cheer offsets virus worries

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Monday as upbeat earnings from shippers and other cyclical firms countered concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, which threatens a fragile recovery in the economy. The Nikkei average ended 1.82% higher at 27,781.02, erasing losses made on Friday, when...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, recouping most of the losses of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding more than 400 points to be above the 27,700 level, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders are reacting positively to upbeat manufacturing data. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants and the resultant state of emergencies.
ForexTV.com

Euro Advances On Strong German Data, Rising European Shares

The euro climbed against its major opponents during the European session on Monday, as German retail sales and manufacturing PMI data beat forecasts and strong corporate earnings lifted European shares. Risk sentiment improved after the US Senators took a step closer towards passage of the infrastructure bill. The U.S. Senate...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Higher; HSBC, AXA Earnings Boost Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Monday, helped by strong results from banking giant HSBC and French insurer AXA as well as healthy German retail sales. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.5% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.9% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 1%.
Marketsinvesting.com

UK market update – Parker Hannifin to buy Meggitt for £6.3 billion

Investing.com – At 08:38BST, the FTSE 100 is trading higher by 1.1%% at 7,107.55. The midcap FTSE 250 is trading higher by 1.4% at 23,270.56. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3923, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8534. The US Dollar Index is down 0.2% at 92.00. Today’s calendar highlights...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 edges down on virus woes, slowing economy

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 Index closed slightly lower on Monday, after erasing early gains as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Data earlier in the day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy