Prince Frederick, MD

Calvert County Releases Midterm Report Focused on Covid-19 Relief and County Finances

By Catherine Wilson, Staff Writer
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County’s midterm progress report highlights the government’s successful Covid-19 health and safety response and its economic stability during a period ravaged by the pandemic.

The report, released on July 22, 2021, covered the government action taken by several of its local agencies to stop the spread of Covid-19 and provided $8 million in federal aid to businesses, emergency medical services and teleworking equipment. The majority of the Covid-19 relief budget went to emergency payroll expenses and teleworking equipment for county employees, county cybersecurity networks and protective equipment at $2 million and $2.7 million respectively.

As of July 22, the county has reported a total of 6,642 cases of Covid-19 and 77 Covid-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic making up roughly .02 percent of Covid-19 cases in the state, according to data from the Calvert County Health Department.

Since taking office in late 2018, the board of county commissioners have managed the yearly budget to focus on the education and public safety of Calvert County. In 2020, of the $312 million yearly budget, $130.6 million was allocated to Calvert County Public Schools. Another $3 million was invested in emergency medical services.

In 2021, 45 percent of its over $318.4 million budget was devoted to public education while $43 million went toward public safety, which included the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last two years, the county has been responsible for assessing extensive storm damage to affected areas of Calvert County, including the replacement of a bridge in Huntingtown, MD. In an effort to take more lifesaving measures during emergencies, the county implemented the use of text messages as a form of communication with emergency response teams.

The Calvert County Board of Commissioners has been working toward inclusion and diversity in county government jobs through a blind application process and implemented initiatives to ensure the retention of local government employees.

Between 2018 and 2020, Calvert County has seen improvements in the county’s infostructure, like the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park, a project designed to reduce flooding on Broomes Island Road and made numerous changes to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Members of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners will carry out their four-year terms set to end in late 2022 with the next general election taking place November 8, 2022. All of the county’s commissioners are up for reelection in 2022.

