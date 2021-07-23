Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Fishing Report for July 23, 2021

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOq41_0b5XCqZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdZTL_0b5XCqZr00
Ethan Zlokovitz caught this channel catfish from shore on a menhaden chunk near the mouth of the Magothy River.

With the striped bass fishery currently closed, anglers are targeting alternate species such as catfish, perch, spotted sea trout, red drum, bluefish, cobia, and Spanish mackerel.

Anglers are reminded that the striped bass fishery is closed in the Chesapeake Bay until August 1 to lessen catch-and-release mortalities of undersized striped bass. Throughout the summer be sure to also check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to help protect this iconic species during harsh conditions.

Forecast Summary: July 21 – July 27:

Bay conditions will be similar to last week’s conditions. Sunny, very warm weather forecasted this week should continue to keep water temperatures high. Long-term Maryland DNR water monitoring shows peak Bay temperatures typically occur in mid to late July. Bay surface water, river, and stream temperatures are in the mid 80s and will continue to rise this week . July monitoring data is showing main Bay bottom waters are still slightly cooler than surface waters , and continue to show poor oxygen conditions. As a result, Bay gamefish will likely be higher in the water column to find adequate oxygen and their preferred water temperatures. The coolest oxygenated bottom waters can be found from the Kent Island area north to Tolchester. Due to evening Conowingo dam releases, cool water is also present on the Susquehanna River through the Susquehanna Flats area in the late evening and early morning. Bay surface temperatures cool by 2 to 3 degrees at night.

Due to low bottom oxygen levels, avoid fishing below the following depths in these locations: Susquehanna Flats to Still Pond, adequate oxygen to bottom; Swan Point, 25 feet, Bay Bridge to Bloody Point, 5 feet to 25 feet; Choptank River to Point No Point, 15 feet to 35 feet. On the Potomac River from Colonial Beach to Piney Point, avoid fishing deeper than 5 feet to 35 feet. Conditions can vary daily so be sure to check the depth-to-oxygen level online prior to your next fishing trip.

Maryland upper Bay waters down to the Bay Bridge are running saltier than normal while the waters south of the bridge are normal. Except for the higher than normal flows in the Susquehanna River, expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams. There may be localized high flows from the forecasted thunderstorms on Wednesday and next Monday. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the upcoming full moon on Sunday, July 25.

Expect average clarity for Maryland portions of the Bay and rivers, but expect very poor water clarity due to algal blooms in the North East, upper Bush, Back, and middle Patuxent Rivers. Reduced water clarity may be present in some areas due to possible thunderstorms causing high flows on Wednesday and Monday. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps .

As always, best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the Bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast . Get updates on Maryland’s waters sent to your inbox with our Eyes on the Bay newsletter. Sign up online .

Upper Chesapeake Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhIeR_0b5XCqZr00
Jim Summers caught this blue catfish just below Conowingo dam. It was caught on a small spinner and nightcrawler. Photo courtesy of Jim Summers.

During the summer, the Conowingo Dam releases large amounts of water during the afternoon hours for power generation and shuts down during the early morning hours. At the time of this writing, flows have been relatively high, in the range of 60,000 cubic feet per second, and the dam crews are preparing for spill conditions with one to five gates expected to be open during the next few days. For more information on spill conditions, please call the Conowingo spill hotline at 1-877-457-2525. Blue and flathead catfish have been common in the dam tailrace area.

Blue catfish and channel catfish in the upper Bay should provide steady action through the striped bass closure. Anchoring up or drifting with cut baits are good ways to fish for them, as is casting from shore. Fresh-cut menhaden or gizzard shad make the best baits, but frozen menhaden, sea herring, chicken liver, nightcrawlers, and clam snouts can work well on a simple one-hook bottom rig.

Using a fish finder rig can work well for finicky catfish since they do not feel the weight of the sinker when picking up the bait. Fishing for white perch can offer plenty of fun for those fishing light tackle in the tidal rivers and creeks of the upper Bay. Small lures such as beetle spins, spinners, small jigs, and twister tails are good choices to fish shoreline structures in the early morning and late evening hours. White perch have also moved out into the Bay and are holding on oyster knolls and shoals. Fishing with a bottom rig baited with pieces of bloodworm, grass shrimp, or Fishbites is productive. Use the lightest possible sinker to hold the bottom. Around 1 ounce works well enough if currents are slow.

Middle Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZTng_0b5XCqZr00
Bob Bruns caught and released this beautiful 20 inch speckled trout.

White perch will be offering light tackle action for anglers during and after the striped bass closure. The perch are available in the tidal rivers and creeks when casting small lures in the early morning and evening hours. Shoreline structures such as submerged rocks, rip-rap, old breakwaters, and points are all good areas to cast beetle spins, small spinners, and jigs. Many deeper shoreline areas near piers can offer fun white perch fishing by using simple bottom rigs baited with grass shrimp or pieces of bloodworm. Small jig heads tipped with grass shrimp or bloodworm also work well. Perch may be found holding close to dock piers and pilings and under the docks.

Spotted sea trout, also known as speckled trout, are being found around the mouth of the Choptank and as far north as Eastern Bay. Paddletails on 1/8 ounce – 3/16 ounce jig heads are a popular lure and they can also be caught on soft crab or peeler crab. Anglers have been reporting that some of the sea trout have moved out to slightly deeper water off the shoreline during the recent heatwave.

Lower Bay

Cobia are still being reported in the lower Bay. Chumming and drifting live eels or live spot back in the chum slick is a proven method to catch one of these great gamefish, which were known as “crab-eaters” and “black bonito” in the Bay many years ago. Some anglers have also reported success with live eels bounced on the bottom with a sinker rig. Trolling surgical tubes or hoses is also productive. Sight fishing with an elevated platform has become an increasingly popular fishing method in recent years. After spotting a cobia, casting a live eel, large soft plastic, or large bucktail is a good way to target them. Smith Point, the Middle Grounds, the Target Ship, and Virginia waters are good places to find cobia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXfUf_0b5XCqZr00
Tyrik Williams caught and released this big red drum near Point Lookout while fishing with cut bait for bluefish. Photo by Adrian Dandridge.

Some exciting news for red drum anglers: puppy drums are in the shallows up to Chesapeake Beach and the mouth of the Choptank River. Small paddletails work great for these fish. The big bull redfish are beginning to show up in southern Maryland waters.

Spanish mackerel are beginning to show up in the lower Bay and we hope that they continue to move north. The best way to target Spanish mackerel is by trolling small Drone and Clark spoons behind inline weights and planers at a speed of 6-8 knots. Casting and retrieving small metal lures at high speeds around breaking Spanish mackerel is another effective technique. Bluefish are working their way up the Bay and have been found up to Breezy Point and the mouth of the Choptank River.

The Cedar Point rocks, bulkhead areas, the cuts through Hoopers Island, and the marsh edges of the lower Eastern Shore are all good places to fish for spotted sea trout. Another spot that has been good in recent years is casting around the foundation structure of Sharp’s Island lighthouse. Some speckled trout have been found as far north as Eastern Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERepm_0b5XCqZr00
Patrick Fingles with a jumbo male blue crab from the Bay – Photo by Rich Watts

Bottom fishing in the lower Patuxent River, Solomons Island, Tangier Sound, and St. Mary’s River should be steady for the next few weeks. Some flounder are being caught in the Tangier and Pocomoke sounds along channel edges and adjacent hard shoals. Croaker has been rare with only a few small ones reported, mainly in Virginia waters.

Finally, a reminder that the main stem of the Potomac River will remain closed to striped bass fishing through August 20. The tidal rivers on the Maryland side of the river are closed until August 1.

Recreational crabbing has been tough for most crabbers this year, with some large ones being caught in the upper Bay up to 9 inches in size. Recreational crabbers can catch anywhere from a couple of dozen good crabs up to a half bushel. Generally, catch in the lower Bay has been lagging behind the middle and upper Bay regions. Some good catches have been reported between Deale and the West/Rhode river area. In recent years, most savvy crabbers find using razor clams will produce better catches, while others rely on the old standby of chicken necks.

Freshwater Fishing

This week’s freshwater fishing report was provided by inland fisheries biologist and resident muskie expert Josh Hennesey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw8nI_0b5XCqZr00
Bennett Henesy enjoying an excellent summer evening on the freshwater Potomac with a nice smallmouth bass. Photo by Josh Henesy.

The upper Potomac River continues to run low and clear. Water temperatures have well exceeded 80 degrees, with some sections above 85 degrees. These increased temperatures have caused the recent nuisance algae (cyanobacteria) bloom to all but vanish throughout the river.

Smallmouth bass fishing has been the talk of the river lately as many anglers are experiencing excellent fishing outings! Fish measuring 8-12 inches have been most common, with decent numbers of larger fish intermixed. Anglers find success by targeting large boulders, ledges, vegetation, and woody debris in areas of moderate to considerable current. Fish tend to hold in slightly deeper pockets of water situated within the otherwise shallow river. Lure selection has varied from smaller light-rigged soft plastics to topwater, especially during early mornings and late evenings. Biologists suspect that good growth rates from the 2019 and 2020 year classes are largely contributing to the current population. Researchers will collect age data later this year to confirm these assumptions.

Other river anglers have been taking advantage of an increasingly popular catfish fishery. Both channel and flathead catfish species are found in high abundances and have been providing recreational opportunities throughout the river. These species tend to seek out deeper water during daylight hours with abundant woody debris. At night, which is the most common time for angling, larger fish move into the shallows to feed. Channel catfish can be caught on a variety of bait types, while flatheads tend to be more selective and finicky.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Recent reports from the Atlantic coast indicated some slow improvement of water clarity in the surf. Anglers are kingfish, small croakers, and spot on pieces of bloodworm or Fishbites. Those fishing with cut spot strips are catching small bluefish and flounder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJ2Wn_0b5XCqZr00
Kyle Mooney caught this impressive 37 inch bluefish on Jul 19, 2021 at the Route 50 Bridge.

At the inlet and back bays, there have been decent numbers of mainly sub-legal striped bass. Most are working white soft plastic jigs or bucktails dressed with a curly tail, and the “Roy Rig” lure near the South Jetty and near the Route 50 Bridge. Small and medium-sized bluefish are running in and out of the inlet and back bay areas, and at least one large one was caught at the Route 50 Bridge.

In the back bay areas, the summer fishing focus continues to be on flounder. They are being found in the channel areas of Assawoman and Sinepuxent bays. Drifting with traditional baits of squid strips or minnows is popular, and working large soft plastic jigs in white or pink work well for the larger flounder.

The wreck and reef sites continue to provide excellent fishing for black sea bass. Limits are not uncommon and there is plenty of action for novice anglers and visiting tourists from all over the country. Flounder have also been caught around the artificial reef and wreck sites around the edges of the structure.

There have been a few reports of the elusive bluefin tuna on the inshore lumps, but most of the offshore action has been with yellowfin tuna. Most recent reports indicated success with trolling for yellowfin tuna at the Washington canyon. Anglers also reported that several hooked yellowfin tuna were bitten off by hammerhead sharks. Trolling the canyons is producing a mix of yellowfin tuna, dolphin, and the occasional white marlin. One 500 pound blue marlin was caught and released!

Lastly, the Department of Natural Resources reminds offshore anglers that a catch card must be completed and exchanged for a tag to land bluefin tuna, swordfish, billfishes, or sharks in Maryland. Details and forms for the Catch Card Census are available on the DNR website .

“Do not tell fish stories where the people know you. Particularly, don’t tell them where they know the fish.” – Mark Twain

The post Maryland Fishing Report for July 23, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake Beach, MD
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Bass Fishing#White Fish#Water Resources#Maryland Fishing Report#Spanish#Forecast Summary#Swan Point#Piney Point#Noaa#Chesapeake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Conservation Foundation Drops 78 Oyster Reef Balls in the Chesapeake

On a partly cloudy Thursday afternoon on the choppy waters of the Chesapeake Bay members of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland, and the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society gathered to take another step toward preserving the declining oyster population. The July 29 voyage to the Herring Bay Oyster Sanctuary, an […] The post Conservation Foundation Drops 78 Oyster Reef Balls in the Chesapeake appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of August 2-5, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of August 2-5, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Repairs begin on Chesapeake Beach Boardwalk

(Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces that work is starting on the repair to the retaining wall that borders the sidewalk of 17th Street and B street leading to the Boardwalk. After repairs to the retaining wall are complete, the Town plans to initiate a beautification project at the location in coordination with the […] The post Repairs begin on Chesapeake Beach Boardwalk appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AnimalsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Horse Industry Board Accepting 2022 Grant Applications

ANNAPOLIS, MD–The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will begin accepting grant applications on August 1, 2021, for research, educational, and promotional projects that support horses, strengthen the equestrian community, and/or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. The deadline to apply is October 4, 2021.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lane Shift Will Assist MDOT SHA Improvement Project At Point Lookout State Park Tuesday

LEONARDTOWN,MD–The MDOT SHA has announced a lane shift project will begin in St. Mary’s County on August 3. “The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is preparing to temporarily shift traffic along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State Park entrance Tuesday, August 3, as part of the $24 million projects to enhance safety along the roadway.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lingering Impacts from Extreme Weather Events Affect Chesapeake Bay Underwater Grasses in 2020

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports a third consecutive year of underwater grass loss in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay in 2020. During the annual survey, 34,882 acres of underwater grasses were mapped in Maryland, representing 44% of the state’s 2025 restoration target and 30% of the ultimate restoration goal of 114,065 […] The post Lingering Impacts from Extreme Weather Events Affect Chesapeake Bay Underwater Grasses in 2020 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Traveling From Maryland to New York – What to Expect During a Post-Pandemic Scenario?

Making a travel plan during these desperate times can be difficult. But knowing the basics of the various aspects of your upcoming trip can be very useful. You can choose to find out about the prevailing conditions in New York City before you make your plans. This article can prove to be handy to help […] The post Traveling From Maryland to New York – What to Expect During a Post-Pandemic Scenario? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SciencePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Report: Freshwater Mussels Unsung Heroes At Risk In Chesapeake Bay Watershed

Freshwater mussels play an amazing yet little-known role in healthy rivers and streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. As their numbers dramatically decline we must now focus on restoring mussel populations, according to a report issued this week. The report comes from a workgroup of experts under the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program. It lays the groundwork for […] The post Report: Freshwater Mussels Unsung Heroes At Risk In Chesapeake Bay Watershed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Top 10 and Bottom 10 Skilled Nursing Home Facilities in Maryland Ranked by Staff Vaccination Rates

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the top 10 and bottom 10 nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced 26 nursing home facilities in the state that did not submit […] The post Top 10 and Bottom 10 Skilled Nursing Home Facilities in Maryland Ranked by Staff Vaccination Rates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

U.S. Bill on Toxic “Forever Chemicals” Could Help Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A bill to tackle contamination from so-called “forever chemicals” known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) is moving through Congress. PFAS is used in a range of consumer products and is linked to a variety of health problems. The chemical essentially does not degrade, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most […] The post U.S. Bill on Toxic “Forever Chemicals” Could Help Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Franchot Announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, August 8-14

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 26, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week returns August 8-14 with significant savings for consumers, scholarship opportunities for college, and trade school students, and a much-needed sales boost for retailers. “Tax-free week is a rite of Maryland’s late summer, signaling the approach of a new school year, […] The post Franchot Announces Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, August 8-14 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert BOCC Statement on Removal of Osprey Nest at Cove Point Park

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued the following statement regarding the removal of an osprey nest from a light pole at Cove Point Park: “We have received a number of comments and questions regarding the removal of an osprey nest from a light pole at Cove Point Park.  “Because the nest […] The post Calvert BOCC Statement on Removal of Osprey Nest at Cove Point Park appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ryken Rising Junior Henry Meiser Earned Position on Maryland Center for School Safety Focus Group

Leonardtown, MD- St. Mary’s Ryken rising junior, Henry Meiser, has earned a spot on the Maryland Center for School Safety (MCSS) 2021-22 Student Focus Group. “This is a very impressive honor”, said Craig Meister, Communications and Engagement Manager for MCSS. “Many Maryland students applied, and only twenty-five students will serve on the MCSS Student Focus […] The post Ryken Rising Junior Henry Meiser Earned Position on Maryland Center for School Safety Focus Group appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Front Royal, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Black-Footed Ferret Kits Receive Names at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

After over 6,700 votes were cast, the three black-footed ferret kits at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia have received their names. The female kit received the name “Aster,” in honor of a purple flower that is native to the American Prairie. She was named through a public vote on the […] The post Black-Footed Ferret Kits Receive Names at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PetsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Roseanne

Roseanne is a 6 ish-year-old tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home. Roseanne, aka Rosie, is an easy-going girl that enjoys the company of everyone she meets.She loves to sniff and explore with her foster siblings and curl up to nap with the resident cat. Rosie’s foster mom says Rosie loves food so, mealtime is her […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Roseanne appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Enacts Order Naming July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—At an event today to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order declaring that the State of Maryland will annually celebrate July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month. Throughout July, the state will celebrate the societal achievements and cultural contributions of […] The post Governor Hogan Enacts Order Naming July as Disability Culture and Achievements Month in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MuseumsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Historic Sotterley hosts a joint Speaker Series and Common Ground virtual event with Dr. Gabrielle Tayac

On Wednesday, August 4that 7:00pm, Sotterley’s 2021 virtual programming continues as Dr. Gabrielle Tayac discusses the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian exhibit she curated,Return to a Native Place: Native People of the Chesapeake Region. TheReturn to a Native Placeexhibit focuses specifically upon the Algonquian peoples of the Chesapeake region....
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Christopher J. Gadway Sworn in As Calvert County Commissioner

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 27, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held a swearing-in ceremony today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, for new board member Christopher J. Gadway. Gadway was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to replace former Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins as the District 2 representative for the remainder of his term. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Circuit Court Clerk Kathy P. Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy