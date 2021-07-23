Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

St. Mary’s Corrections Division Awarded in People’s Choice Ceremony

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cm89_0b5XCahT00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division was awarded on Tuesday by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for its outstanding work performed during the COVID-19 response in 2020.

Employees of the Sheriff’s Office continued working for the safety of the community during the pandemic, often at great personal risk. Daily operations were maintained and officers stepped up efforts to support the community and were supported by staff who quickly instituted safety protocols and new ways of doing business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CZwH_0b5XCahT00
Mary Ann Thompson, Deputy Warden, and Commissioner President Randy Guy

Mary Ann Thompson, Civilian Deputy Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, was nominated twice by her peers. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Thompson coordinated with St. Mary’s County Health Department staff and detention center medical staff to schedule and administer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for staff and inmates in the pursuit of controlling the spread of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rGNw_0b5XCahT00
Cpl. Brian Gillingham and Commissioner President Guy

Cpl. Gillingham was awarded for his work to keep the commissary functions for inmates running smoothly during the COVID-19 response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mm2r_0b5XCahT00
CFC Dale Wade and Commissioner President Guy

CFC Wade was awarded for his work as the point of contact between the detention center and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to coordinate vaccinations for inmates and staff. CFC Wade helped the process move in a timely manner and showed compassion and integrity to those involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UH5NB_0b5XCahT00
Cpl. Earl Young and Commissioner President Guy

Cpl. Young was awarded for his work to ensure the proper functioning of the detention center’s Pre-Trial Unit during the pandemic. His daily routine changed dramatically and he was quick to adjust and adopt to new policies into his daily routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJWT3_0b5XCahT00
Planning and Scheduling Officer William Baker and Commissioner President Guy

Planning and Scheduling Officer Baker and CO Saraha Norris (not pictured) were awarded for their work to ensure that the detention center remained cleaned and disinfected. Norris and Baker researched and ordered a mask disinfector, a hospital grade UV light disinfector and other cleaning equipment for the facility.

The post St. Mary’s Corrections Division Awarded in People’s Choice Ceremony appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Detention Center#Corrections Division#People S Choice Ceremony#The Sheriff S Office#County Health Department#Cfc Wade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Rhinelander, WIstarjournalnow.com

Ascension acquisition of St. Mary’s, other facilities official

Aspirus Health on Sunday assumed ownership from Ascension Wisconsin of seven hospitals, 21 clinics and air and ground medical transport services in north and and central Wisconsin. Included are St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk, Eagle River Hospital and Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. Additionally,...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

MedStar St. Mary’s Awards Scholarships To Six Local Students

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – For 20 years, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has supported students in the Southern Maryland region by providing scholarships to individuals pursing degrees in health care. Since 2001, 169 students have received support through this program. For 2021, six area students were awarded $132,000 in scholarships to help them continue their journey to become the next generation of healthcare professionals. The generous support of community members and local businesses enables the Philanthropy Committee of the hospital’s Board of Directors. to provide these annual scholarships.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners July 20, 2021, Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The Commissioners recognized the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a Proclamation. Lidiya Belyovska, Chair, Commission for People With Disabilities, received the Proclamation. Ms. Belysovska also invited the […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners July 20, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Saint Mary's County, MDSo Md News.com

St. Mary's commissioners hear update on The Barns at New Market

An October opening is planned for a new regional farmer’s market on Thompson Corner Road. Cindy Greb, executive director of Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development based in Leonardtown, updated the St. Mary’s County commissioners about the project during a July 20 meeting. The site will be called The Barns at New Market.
Saint Mary's County, MDSo Md News.com

St. Mary's redistricting board members named

The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday appointed five members to the county’s redistricting board, with each commissioner appointing one member. The members are: Matthew Burgan (District 1), Lance Johnson (District 3), Richard Johnson (at large), Patricia Richardson (District 2) and Paul Thompson (District 4). During commissioners’ time at the...
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

Springfield fire division to hold graduation for recruits, awards ceremony

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division will hold a graduation and awards ceremony next week. Twelve recruits will graduate from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Training Academy and four will graduate from Clark State College at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Kuss Auditorium, according to a release from city officials. Awards will also be presented to the current fire division staff after the ceremony.
PoliticsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced awards to expand broadband internet access to more than 12,000 households in 18 counties. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB), $29,472,131 in grant funding will support network infrastructure projects by local internet service providers that will provide connectivity to unserved […] The post Charles, St. Mary’s Awarded Broadband Funding for Infrastructure appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWTOP

MD 5 lane shift starts Tuesday in St. Mary’s Co.

A temporary lane shift is coming Tuesday to MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State Park entrance. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration project is part of the $24 million effort to increase safety on the route.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Job Seekers Invited to Explore Employment Opportunities at Calvert County Job Fair

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 30, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick. Job seekers can explore new employment opportunities […] The post Job Seekers Invited to Explore Employment Opportunities at Calvert County Job Fair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Chesapeake Beach, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Repairs begin on Chesapeake Beach Boardwalk

(Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces that work is starting on the repair to the retaining wall that borders the sidewalk of 17th Street and B street leading to the Boardwalk. After repairs to the retaining wall are complete, the Town plans to initiate a beautification project at the location in coordination with the […] The post Repairs begin on Chesapeake Beach Boardwalk appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AnimalsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Horse Industry Board Accepting 2022 Grant Applications

ANNAPOLIS, MD–The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will begin accepting grant applications on August 1, 2021, for research, educational, and promotional projects that support horses, strengthen the equestrian community, and/or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. The deadline to apply is October 4, 2021.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Life Center Adult grief support programs meeting this fall

(PASADENA, MD, July 29, 2021) — Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually through the end of the year.  The following in-person support groups will be held on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena: Six-Week General Grief […] The post Chesapeake Life Center Adult grief support programs meeting this fall appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Saint Mary's County, MDBay Net

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Warrants Served

07/15/21- Ronisha Breana Severe, age 27 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Hill# 361. CASE# 36476-21 07/16/21- Gerald Issiah Wade Jr., age 19 of no fixed address- Burglary/Theft by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 36756-21 07/16/21- Juan Jaime Morales, age 38 of Falls Church- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended Out of State...
Mental HealthCourier News

St. Mary's new adult behavioral health unit under construction

Quality care for patients with mental illness is a priority for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center. To that end, a new 24-bed mental health unit is under construction on the Saint Mary’s campus. Michael Hinton, program director of Turning Point, the adult behavioral health program at Saint Mary’s, said the current behavioral health unit opened on the second floor of Saint Mary’s 10 years ago.
Waterbury, CTprimepublishers.com

St. Mary’s Institutes Jada System to Assist Postpartum Issues

WATERBURY — St. Mary’s Hospital is the first hospital in Connecticut to use the Jada System to rapidly control and treat postpartum hemorrhage and abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding. Uncontrolled bleeding after childbirth is an emergency requiring immediate intervention, and the Jada System is the first new treatment to be made...
AdvocacyFredericksburg Standard

St. Mary’s Knights to host blood drive

The St. Mary’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 9765 will host their next blood drive on the weekend of Aug. 21-22 at the St. Mary’s Holy Family Center, 310 W. San Antonio Street. Everyone in the community is invited to make a donation appointment. Studies show that the need...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Dr. Damon Clines of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

What are your current health care positions; and What are your responsibilities in this position?. I am a gastroenterologist and hepatologist who works for a private practice in the St. Louis City. I specialize in diseases in the gastro-intestinal tract and the liver. I see people with problems like colon cancer, stomach cancer, liver disease, or hepatitis. Anything that has to do with the intestinal tract is my specialty because that is what I deal with.

Comments / 0

Community Policy