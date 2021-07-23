Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin walkers help train dogs and clean up the area

By Jillian Ramos
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydZd4_0b5XCOIr00

If you're ever near Dunedin's Weaver Park in the morning you may have seen Jerry and Barb Lindley.

Jerry is the one with the dogs and Barb is the one picking up trash along the way.

The mission started out as training for the Southeastern Guide Dogs but then Barb got bored and started bringing the supplies to clean up the area.

"Because we go the same route every day. We do four miles an hour, probably four pounds of trash. So this is our cleanup area from now from Marine Street to Weaver Park back down the trail, and home again," explains Jerry.

Barb adds, "I was amazed. And it also keeps my mind occupied. I'm not like, oh, gosh, I'm so tired from walking. You know, it's exciting to know that I'm doing something that's productive."

Of course, they've gotten to know people during their walks over the years but they've become a staple in the community, too.

If you ever see them, make sure you stop and wave hello!

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunedin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Walkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Palm Harbor, FLPosted by
CNN

Neighbors find two deer hit by an arrow

PALM HARBOR, FLA.- — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report regarding two injured deer in a Palm Harbor neighborhood on Thursday. State wildlife officers responded to the Lansbrook Community in Palm Harbor on Thursday, July 29. Neighbors took photos of the deer injured by a bow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy