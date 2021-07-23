Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin's Beatles Museum gives visitors a look at music history

By Jillian Ramos
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB6OW_0b5XCMXP00

Just off Main street in Downtown Dunedin, you'll find the Penny Lane Beatles Museum.

It's all one local Dunedin residents collection. That collection started when he was studying in England in the early 80s. He was visiting a flea market when he noticed some of the Beatles he liked.

Today, it's a free museum with all his cool finds.

Harlan Brown with the Penny Lane Beatles Museum says, "There's all these cool things people focus in on when they come in, the sign, things. That letter back there next to you that Paul wrote and typed out and signed and made mistakes on. And I love that one because it's from 1963. So it was before they had come to the U.S."

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Click to here to find out more.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunedin, FL
Entertainment
City
Dunedin, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Music History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Music
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy