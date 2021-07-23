Dunedin's Beatles Museum gives visitors a look at music history

Just off Main street in Downtown Dunedin, you'll find the Penny Lane Beatles Museum.

It's all one local Dunedin residents collection. That collection started when he was studying in England in the early 80s. He was visiting a flea market when he noticed some of the Beatles he liked.

Today, it's a free museum with all his cool finds.

Harlan Brown with the Penny Lane Beatles Museum says, "There's all these cool things people focus in on when they come in, the sign, things. That letter back there next to you that Paul wrote and typed out and signed and made mistakes on. And I love that one because it's from 1963. So it was before they had come to the U.S."

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission is free. Click to here to find out more.