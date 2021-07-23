Poco F3 GT launches w/ MediaTek Dimensity 1200, physical shoulder triggers, more
Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord 2, the Poco F3 GT has launched in India with a package that might turn a few heads. Undoubtedly focused on mobile gamers, the Poco F3 GT shares some of the DNA of the regular Poco F3 but with internal and external tweaks to really help differentiate the two devices. It measures in at 6.67 inches, is coated in Gorilla Glass 5, and comes with a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 480Hz touch sampling rate.9to5google.com
