Reddit Taps Layer-2 Solution to Scale Its Ethereum-Based Tokens

By Liam Frost
decrypt.co
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReddit Moons don't have any value...or do they? Image: Shutterstock. Reddit developers pivoted to Arbitrum rollups to scale the platform's community tokens. After trying it out on the Rinkeby testnet, the team will deploy the solution on Ethereum's mainnet. Reddit has announced that it is now using scaling solution Arbitrum...

decrypt.co

