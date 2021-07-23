Everett gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism, child porn
EVERETT — An Edmonds man has been charged with placing cell phone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography. Patrick Kunz, 44, was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he was also in charge of the surveillance system. On Dec. 9, a preteen girl found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole in the corner facing the toilet, according to charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court. Inside the hole, witnesses saw the lens of a cell phone camera facing out.www.heraldnet.com
