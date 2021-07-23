Great Plant Pick: Clematis ‘Betty Corning’ aka viticella clematis
What: One of the most delicate and delightful vines, Clematis “Betty Corning” produces a long procession of nodding flowers from mid-summer until early autumn. The lavender-blue petals dangle from long flower stems and give the appearance of ballerina skirts floating in the air. Although this clematis has good garden vigor, it will not overrun its neighbors. Its open-growth habit makes for a lovely scene running through large shrubs or small trees. As with all Clematis viticella selections and most of their hybrids, this vine has good resistance to clematis wilt.www.heraldnet.com
