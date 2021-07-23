11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
This week's roundup of new style and watch releases spans several different categories: There's a bag by Birdwell and Herschel, sunglasses from Warby Parker, tennis shorts, a Todd Snyder x Timex watch collab, and more. It's sort of all over the place, but, forgive us, we're in the in-between, aka the countdown to cooler weather. Look ahead for ways to fill out your winter wardrobe, but be mindful of the warmer weather that still lies ahead.www.gearpatrol.com
