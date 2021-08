The new Dune movie is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune book. This new take on it comes to us from Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. Ever since David Lynch’s rendition of Dune back in 1984, there had been a constant clamoring for something else. I can’t say if another attempt is needed to bring to life this space opera-epic, but it does seem that the 1984 Dune movie was praised as a good effort, as many thought it failed to catch the essence of the Dune book franchise. Today’s trailer gives us a better idea of what entails us when we travel to the desert planet of Arrakis. The Nerdist caught wind of the trailer as it dropped in the wee hours of Thursday morning.