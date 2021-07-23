Michael Lewis: ‘I didn’t believe in ghosts until I read Neil Gaiman’

I have been thinking a lot about Jane Austen recently. Her death anniversary was just a few weeks ago — she died July 18, 1817 — so that always brings conversations among her aficionados. I also recently read her letters (well, those that have been saved, collected and published) and found them to be absolutely delightful. Various editions are available for checkout at the Washington State University and University of Idaho libraries. Reading her letters made her feel very real to me as a person and not just one of my favorite authors. Like her, I love cake (“You know how interesting the purchase of a sponge-cake is to me”) and feel dismal in the heat (“What dreadful hot weather we have! It keeps one in a continual state of inelegance”).