Michael Lewis: ‘I didn’t believe in ghosts until I read Neil Gaiman’

By Zen, the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun. He has pulled off the most extraordinary thing, of putting the reader inside an artificial mind. He makes it look so easy. Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert Pirsig. I read it right before my final department exams (art history) in my senior year in college and was so smitten that I attempted to imitate its style on my exam answers, with predictable results. This book might be the reason I’m not an art historian.

www.theguardian.com

