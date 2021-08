The median price of a detached home in Marin popped to $1.76 million in June, an increase of more than 21% over the prior June, according to new data released by the county. At the same time, the number of all homes of sold in Marin — including detached residences, townhomes and condos — rose by about 50% in June over the prior year, when the area was crippled by the coronavirus lockdown, the county assessor-recorder’s office reported this week.