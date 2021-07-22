What Are the Main Causes of Stress and How to Deal With Them?

Stress is a normal part of everyday life. It is omnipresent and inescapable. Whether you look for Jobs in Canada or Online Jobs from Home should know how to cope with them. Although it results from many different situations, from physical threats to financial concerns and relationship worries, the physiological response is the same in every case. Your breathing gets faster, your heart rate and blood pressure increase, you start to sweat, your body redirects the blood away from your stomach and to the muscles. All of this is designed to prepare your body for immediate physical action, in order to get yourself out of trouble – the ‘fight or flight response. Stress also changes the way you think, pushing your mind into ‘black and white or ‘all or nothing thinking – in order to cause you to make decisive choices to keep yourself safe.