Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis-Canada's Auger-Aliassime set for 'big challenge' against Murray

By Sudipto Ganguly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9Wdq_0b5X9mML00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis Training - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 22, 2021 Andy Murray of Britain during training. REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Going by current rankings, the first-round clash between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Britain's Andy Murray at the Tokyo Olympics would seem like a mismatch.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is ranked 15th in the world and coming off a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon while Murray has dropped out of the top-100 after struggling to overcome injuries over the last two years.

But when it comes to the Olympics, Murray is a different beast and the Canadian has a very clear idea about the challenge he will face against the Scot, who won singles gold in Rio and London.

"It's a big challenge. I wish it came a little bit further in the draw maybe, but that's how it is," Auger-Aliassime said after his practice session at the Ariake Tennis Park late on Thursday.

"Andy is a big champion of our sport, especially at the Games.

"I'm going to expect the best from him again this week and I'm going to also try to bring my best. It's going to be an exciting match, but hopefully I get through."

Auger-Aliassime won in straight sets at last year's U.S. Open against the 34-year-old Scot, who is still fighting his way back to fitness after a second hip surgery.

He said he has "clear memories" of watching at home when Murray won his second consecutive gold medal at Rio and feels that his biggest challenge will be to deal with Murray's mental strength.

"One of the big strengths is his resilience," Auger-Aliassime said of the three-times Grand Slam winner.

"You just know that it won't be over until the last point. He always can come back. He has shown great strength throughout his career, so he's never going to lose that.

"Even though in 2016, he finished number one. He was in his prime, probably. It's not a lie to say that he's a different player today. But he's still the same Andy, right?"

Some of the sport's biggest names, including Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, have skipped the Tokyo Games, which have been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the other member of tennis' so-called 'Big Three' who are all tied on 20 Grand Slams each, has travelled to Tokyo.

"Grand Slams are something huge for us that happen every year," said Auger-Aliassime.

"It's a shame that Andy Murray won the gold medal twice and I just feel like we forget that.

"We talk about the 'Big Three', the 20 Grand Slams that they all have now, and we talk about his gold medals every four years when the Olympics come around."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Canadian#Wimbledon#Rio#The Big Three
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennischatsports.com

Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in first round

Olympic champion Andy Murray will begin his Tokyo campaign against ninth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Briton won back-to-back gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 but has twice required hip surgery since and is currently ranked 104th in the world. World number 15 Auger-Aliassime reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Andy Murray handed tough start to the Tokyo Olympics as the former World No. 1 is drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime with the two-time Wimbledon champion hoping for a third gold medal in a row

Andy Murray faces a tough start to the defence of his Olympic tennis title after being drawn against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray is the only tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals having triumphed in London and Rio but his hopes of making it three in a row have been severely hampered by physical struggles.
TennisGazette

Andy Murray withdraws from Olympic tennis tournament

TOKYO — Andy Murray, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in men’s singles, has withdrawn from the men’s singles tournament at the Tokyo Games. Representing Britain, Murray was scheduled to play his first-round match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime at Ariake Tennis Park Centre Court on Sunday. He was replaced by Australia’s Max Purcell. A reason for Murray’s withdrawal wasn’t given.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Olympic tennis: When is Andy Murray playing in the men’s doubles?

Three-time Olympic medallist Andy Murray will compete in the men’s doubles alongside doubles specialist and two-time Grand Slam winner Joe Salisbury at Tokyo 2020.The duo are one of two British pairings competing in the men’s doubles, with Jamie Murray joining his brother at the competition and paired with Neal Skupski.Salisbury and Murray face a tough start against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.The second seeds have won every Grand Slam but crashed out of the doubles at Rio 2016 in the second round.The clash is scheduled for 24 July and is due to be the second match on...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Britain's Murray unsure of playing at Paris Games

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Andy Murray's glittering Olympic career could have come to an end on Wednesday when the Briton and partner Joe Salisbury bowed out of men's doubles at the Tokyo Games after a narrow defeat by Croatian pair Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig. The 34-year-old Murray arrived...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s wife: Jelena Ristic

Novak Djokovic has been busy this 2021 in collecting Gand Slam titles and catching up on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian tennis great has tied the Swiss and Spaniard with 20 major titles after he topped Mario Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament in July 2021. Success has been so easy to come by for Djokovic of late, as he’s capitalizing on his form peaking seemingly at the same time when Federer and Nadal appear to be on their way down. Apart from his burning desire to be the all-time leader in Grand Slam trophies, there’s one person where the world’s No. 1 is drawing inspiration in his pursuit of tennis immortality and that’s no other than Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Rustic.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy