Rachel Furness has only been with the Liverpool FC Women’s side for a season and a half, but the fiery Northern Irishwoman has become a talisman for the team. She is an all action midfielder that seems to at time will the ball into the back of the net. Despite spending time in a deeper role last season due to a slew of injuries, and missing some significant time herself, Furness led the team with 7 goals in all competitions.